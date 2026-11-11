Dodgers Sign Former Diamondbacks, Rays Catcher in Free Agency

The Los Angeles Dodgers have dealt with a bevy of injury issues to their catchers over the last few seasons.

In 2025, the Dodgers entered the postseason with Ben Rortvedt as the starting catcher due to a late-season injury to All-Star Will Smith.

In 2026, the Dodgers were forced to acquire two catchers at the trade deadline — Rortvedt and Hunter Feduccia — due to injuries to Smith and Dalton Rushing.

The Dodgers learned the hard way that a team can never have enough catching depth. Thus, they've made a move to address it early in free agency.

According to A & F Sports Agency on Instagram, the Dodgers have signed former Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Christian Cerda in free agency.

"A & F Sports Agency is proud to announce the signing of catcher Christian Cerda with the Los Angeles Dodgers!," the post read. "Congratulations, Christian! Your hard work, dedication, and perseverance have opened the door to this exciting new opportunity. We’re proud to be part of your journey and excited for what’s ahead!"

Who is Cristian Cerda?

Cerda, 23, has spent the last five seasons in the Diamondbacks organization after initially being signed by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2019.

Cerda began his professional career in the Dominican Summer League in 2021, and came stateside in 2022. Midway through the 2022 season, he was traded to the Diamondbacks for outfielder David Peralta (who then spent the 2023 season with the Dodgers).

Cerda worked his way up the Diamondbacks organization, spending the entire 2025 season in Double-A and then the entire 2026 season in Triple-A.

Across 70 games at Triple-A Reno this year, he slashed .234/.331/.361 with five home runs, 37 RBIs and an OPS of .692.

Across parts of six career minor league seasons, Cerda has hit .239 with 42 home runs, 213 RBIs and an OPS of .752.

Cerda almost certainly joined the team on a minor league deal, and will likely join Triple-A Oklahoma City. There, he'll provide some much-needed depth to the team, and could potentially be called upon in 2027 in the event of an injury.

What is the Dodgers' Plan at Catcher in 2027?

The Dodgers are entering the 2027 season with Smith and Feduccia as the likely two catchers on the Opening Day roster.

Rushing, who underwent surgery to repair a torn UCL, isn't expected to be ready to catch until late-July.

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