Dodgers Veteran Pitcher Elects to Leave Organization, Head to Free Agency

A Los Angeles Dodgers veteran pitcher has elected to leave the organization and test free agency.

Left-handed pitcher Charlie Barnes, who was designated for assignment by the Dodgers over the weekend, went through waivers unclaimed and was sent outright to Triple-A Oklahoma City. However, Barnes rejected his outright assignment, instead choosing to enter free agency.

Barnes, 30, was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Saturday when they called up right-handed pitcher Landon Knack following Friday's bullpen game.

Barnes was in Triple-A at the time of the DFA after taking down seven innings of a "bullpen game" on July 1 against the Athletics. The Dodgers optioned him after that game, but manager Dave Roberts praised his work in "saving" the bullpen.

“Charlie did a nice job for what was asked of him,” Roberts said after the game. “For him to be able to save everyone else puts us in a great position for the four games this weekend.”

Barnes made four appearances for the Dodgers at the big league level this season, allowing seven runs over nine innings with just three strikeouts to three walks.

Barnes was initially acquired by the Dodgers in a waiver claim from the Chicago Cubs in May. He spent most of his time at Triple-A, making seven starts and accruing a 5.65 ERA across 28.2 innings. He then lost his 40-man roster spot for Knack, and is now back in free agency.

Charlie Barnes Career History

Barnes was initially drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the fourth round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He worked his way up the Twins' organizational ranks before making his MLB debut with Minnesota in 2021.

After the 2021 season, in which Barnes had a 5.92 ERA across nine appearances (eight starts), he was designated for assignment and ultimately entered free agency. He then signed with the Lotte Giants of the Korea Baseball Organization, and played in the KBO from 2022-25.

In August 2025, the Cincinnati Reds signed Barnes to a minor league deal. Then, ahead of the 2026 season, he joined the Cubs on a minor league pact.

Across seven appearances (four starts) at Triple-A Iowa, he had a 3.04 ERA over 26.2 innings. In his one big league appearance with the Cubs, he allowed four runs (three earned) over three innings of work.

Barnes then spent the last two months in the Dodgers organization, and will now head back to free agency where he'll likely look for his next minor league deal.

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