Dodgers Star Says 2026 Season Isn't World Series or Bust for LA

If the Los Angeles Dodgers don't win a third consecutive World Series championship at the end of the 2026 season, pitcher Tyler Glasnow might be able to recover from the disappointment more quickly than some fans.

In an interview with Chris Rose, Glasnow rejected the "World Series or bust" attitude that some fans and talking heads have bestowed on the Dodgers as an annual burden.

Glasnow said if the Dodgers don't win the World Series, "I don't think it would be a failure. I think that's what's expected, and I'd be very sad if we didn't win. I don't think you can say it's a failure."

Tyler Glasnow doesn't think it should be considered a failure if the Dodgers don't win the World Series pic.twitter.com/53URg70QBk — Chris Rose Sports (@ChrisRoseSports) September 21, 2026

Glasnow then referenced an interview with the basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo in which he asked beat reporter Eric Nehm, rhetorically, if every year he did not get a promotion on his job was considered a failure.

"Like, no, failing and losing in baseball is inevitable," Glasnow said. "I'd say no in total, but I'd be very disappointed."

Glasnow, 33, played eight seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Tampa Bay Rays before winning the 2024 World Series in his first season with the Dodgers. More than most, the pitcher had to wait to experience the joy of parading through downtown Los Angeles and feeling the weight of a champion's ring.

The Dodgers clinched the National League West title for the 13th time in 14 years and will begin the postseason at home, awaiting the wild-card round to determine their National League Division Series opponent (either the Atlanta Braves or Philadelphia Phillies).

The circumstances of winning two consecutive World Series, spending big in free agency on stars like Kyle Tucker and Edwin Diaz, then winning 100 games, do more to raise the expectations on the Dodgers than any fan, columnist or media personality.

Despite the Dodgers' nearly-unprecedented success — no team has won back-to-back championships this century, let alone three straight — it's tempting to look at the Dodgers' roster and deem anything less than another ring a failure.

Glasnow's philosophical approach might rub some fans the wrong way, but at least he's seen the World Series from every side — winner, loser (in 2020 with the Rays) and spectator — in a long baseball career.

The Dodgers signed Glasnow in December 2023 to a five-year, $136.6 million contract extension after acquiring him and outfielder Manuel Margot from the Rays for Jonny DeLuca and Ryan Pepiot.

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