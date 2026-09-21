Dodgers Get Tyler Glasnow Injury Update After Last Week's Ominous Report

Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Tyler Glasnow shut down any injury concerns on Friday after a scare last week.

Glasnow looked like his usual self against the San Francisco Giants. He allowed only two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out 10 over six innings to earn his fifth win of the season.

Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts couldn't be more pleased with his outing and, more importantly, loves to see Glasnow healthy heading into the postseason.

“It is just making sure he’s feeling good, he’s healthy, which he is,” Roberts said. “So now it’s just letting him go do what he does and bet on the talent to perform. That’s where I think we all feel good, especially Tyler right now, just knowing the health and where the head’s at, all that stuff. We’re in a good spot.”

Roberts' tone on Friday was different than Glasnow's last outing on Sunday against Miami.

“He’s a big-bodied guy, so there’s a lot of big moving parts,” Roberts said last Sunday. “So sometimes if they get out of whack a little bit, it’s hard to just sync everything up.”

Last week, Glasnow's outing was concerning. Not only did he get the loss against the Miami Marlins, but the 33-year-old was also far from himself.

Roberts said he "didn't feel great" after the fact.

Nonetheless, Glasnow noted that there was nothing to be worried about.

“It wasn’t anything crazy,” Glasnow said. “But I definitely feel better now than I did then."

“Right now, I feel pretty good,” he added. “We worked on some stuff after that last start. Just tried to keep for this start, take it in the next start. And then hopefully everything is feeling good for playoffs.”

Tyler Glasnow Looking to Round Into Form Before Postseason

Glasnow's outing on Friday was his fifth since returning from the 60-day IL.

The 33-year-old dealt with a back injury that held him to seven starts. Before his return in late August, Glasnow last pitched in early May.

Overall, Glasnow has tallied a 3.46 ERA, 87 strikeouts and a 0.96 WHIP in 67.2 innings this season. He'll be relied upon heavily come October as the team's fourth starter.

Glasnow is in his third season in Los Angeles after the Dodgers traded for him in December 2023. In that time, Glasnow has landed on the injured list multiple times but has been stellar when healthy.

In 52 games, Glasnow has a 18-10 record, 361 strikeouts, a 3.39 ERA and a 0.99 WHIP in 292 innings.

He made six appearances (three starts) in last year's postseason, sporting a 1.69 ERA across 21.1 innings with 25 strikeouts. He earned the save in Game 6 of the World Series and took down seven outs in Game 7.

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