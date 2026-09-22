Dodgers Top Prospect Josue De Paula Explains Viral Encounter With Shohei Ohtani

Los Angeles Dodgers top prospect Jose De Paula was surprised to see Shohei Ohtani in the dugout during Friday's game against the San Francisco Giants.

His face made that clear.

De Paula said he didn't expect Ohtani to be in the dugout when he embraced his teammates after scoring a run for the Dodgers in the contest, leading to his viral reaction.

“I actually seen him earlier that day but I wasn’t expecting him to be at the game," De Paula said.

"He caught me by surprise, I was giving everybody a handshake, I gave him a handshake, but then I double take like he’s here.”

De Paula made his MLB debut on Sept. 11 after the Dodgers placed Ohtani on the injured list due to a variety of injuries he's been battling.

The 21-year-old is Ohtani's replacement in the lineup and serves as the Dodgers' designated hitter for now.

De Paula also mentioned that he is excited to see Ohtani back at the plate for the Dodgers.

“I can’t wait until he’s back. To see what he does in the box, you don’t see that every day so I can’t wait," he said.

In 28 at-bats as a Dodger, De Paula has recorded a .268 batting average with a .974 OPS, one home run, seven RBIs and one stolen base.

How Close Is Shohei Ohtani to Returning?

It hasn't been a pretty second half for Ohtani, as he battled with injuries for the better part of a month-plus.

Since the start of August, Ohtani's bat has gone ice cold.

From Aug. 1 until he was placed on the 15-day IL, Ohtani has a .231 batting average with 27 hits, six home runs, 13 RBIs and 19 runs.

While Ohtani's numbers are far below what is expected, the Dodgers hope that is a thing of the past.

Ohtani is eligible to return to the lineup Wednesday, and he's progressing well in his recovery. The 32-year-old took a major step this past weekend, as he was seen running the bases and hitting off the Trajekt machine.

Manager Dave Roberts said he hopes Ohtani will be ready to return Wednesday. If not, the four-time MVP could make his return Thursday.

Ohtani is in his third year with the Dodgers after signing a 10-year, $700 million contract in December 2023.

The two-way superstar has led the Dodgers to back-to-back World Series titles. While he isn't at 100% with the postseason nearing, he's expected to do his part to try to lead Los Angeles to yet another World Series title in 2026.

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