Dodgers Notes: Tarik Skubal Traded to LA, MLB World Reacts to Blockbuster, What’s Next for LA?

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Boston Red Sox, 3-2, on Saturday night and fell to 69-42 on an evening that will not be remembered for what happened to them on the diamond.

Shortly after the series-losing performance, the Dodgers acquired Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers in a deal that puts the back-to-back defending champions firmly in the driver's seat for a third-consecutive championship.

Alex Vesia's mom broke the news on Tarik Skubal trade to #Dodgers. "I got a text from my mom," Vesia said. "She said, 'You're getting a new teammate.' ... Wild." — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) August 2, 2026

Dodgers about to single handily cause a lockout 🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/xZVSOWNRTS — Josh Hart (@joshhart) August 2, 2026

Skubal, the reigning two-time Cy Young award winner, has a 2.79 ERA this season with 116 strikeouts to 14 walks and will join a rotation that appears to be unhittable, especially in shortened playoff series come October. The southpaw led the American League in bWAR and ERA the last two seasons and led MLB in bWAR, strikeouts and wins in 2024.

"The back-to-back World Series Champions just got the back-to-back Cy Young Award winner." 😤@KPILLAR4 reacts to the Dodgers acquiring Tarik Skubal... pic.twitter.com/gp6jK3BlpI — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) August 2, 2026

how we pulling up to Skubal bump days pic.twitter.com/sJka5lfMDp — DodgersMuse (@LADodgersMuse) August 2, 2026

The price for Skubal was the Dodgers' No. 5 overall prospect (and No. 25 in MLB's Top 100) outfielder Zyhir Hope, No. 7 overall prospect (No. 68 in MLB's Top 100) right-handed pitcher River Ryan and Brady Smith, the No. 17 ranked prospect in their system.

"I was hearing some rumors about that, but then it actually happened. I'm pretty surprised."



Yoshinobu Yamamoto (L (11-7), 8.0 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, BB, 3 K, 96 P) talks with the media on the #Dodgers reportedly acquiring back-to-back AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal via trade… pic.twitter.com/SQWWCD40Wn — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) August 2, 2026

Dodger fans after acquiring Skubal pic.twitter.com/DXcs1z8uay — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) August 2, 2026

The MLB (and greater sports) world is — rightfully — shellshocked after such a deal, but there are over 24 hours remaining until the Aug. 3 trade deadline. Skubal's arrival can very well be the first domino to fall in what is shaping up to be an eventful time for the Dodgers to continue retooling.

Not to mention, All-Star Tyler Glasnow and two-time Cy Young award winner Blake Snell are both nearing returns to the rotation as well. Glasnow is scheduled for his first rehab start on Tuesday with Low-A while Snell is nearing a Triple-A start before he comes back to the mound.

The Dodgers still have plenty of moves to make, as they could look to trade outfielder Alex Call and left-handed pitcher Eric Lauer. They're still looking to add more infield and catching depth in the minor leagues.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Acquire Tarik Skubal in Blockbuster Trade With Tigers Ahead of Deadline

Dodgers Top Prospect Zyhir Hope on 'Standby' for Potential Trade Amid Tarik Skubal Rumors

Dodgers Scratch 2 Outfield Prospects From Double-A Lineup Days Before Trade Deadline

Dodgers Cut Ties With 7-Year Pitcher, Lose Will Klein to IL in Massive Roster Move

Dodgers Have 2 Untouchable Prospects Ahead of Trade Deadline: Report

Dodgers Are Tarik Skubal's 'First Preference' in Free Agency This Offseason: Report

Kiké Hernandez Didn't Think He'd Be Able to Return to Dodgers This Year

Dodgers Lineup vs Red Sox: Kyle Tucker and Mookie Betts Out

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Breaking: The Los Angeles Dodgers are acquiring Tarik Skubal for outfielder Zyhir Hope, right-hander River Ryan and right-hander Brady Smith, sources tell @JeffPassan. pic.twitter.com/766YXsVg1S — ESPN (@espn) August 2, 2026

The Dodgers got Tarik Skubal for three prospects: Zyhir Hope, River Ryan and Brady Smith.



The Dodgers got Hope, an 11th-round pick by the Cubs, for Michael Busch.



The Dodgers got Ryan, an 11th-round pick by the Padres, for Matt Beaty.



This organization is truly unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/LouKYZ9QWX — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) August 2, 2026

Yamamoto Skubal Ohtani Snell Glasnow Wrobleski pic.twitter.com/aMlJn5WlSN — Underdog (@Underdog) August 2, 2026

The Dodgers' potential postseason starting rotation after trading for Tarik Skubal 😳 pic.twitter.com/Jzsv1x1YrS — ESPN (@espn) August 2, 2026

For the first time in MLB history, a player who won MVP each of the previous 2 seasons (Shohei Ohtani) and a player who won the Cy Young each of the previous 2 seasons (Tarik Skubal) will play together on the same team. pic.twitter.com/IfYGkJDKS2 — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) August 2, 2026

Tarik Skubal last pitched on Wednesday so he would be on 5 days rest on Tuesday and 6 days rest on Wednesday when #Dodgers are at Wrigley Field. — David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) August 2, 2026

Joe Kelly ceremonial first pitch with Alex Vesia doing the catching 😂

©️SportsNetLA pic.twitter.com/gpZMDruJWS — James¹⁷¹⁸🎌 (@ShotimeLAD) August 2, 2026

The Dodgers never mess around 🤣😂💣 — CC Sabathia (@CC_Sabathia) August 2, 2026

Dodgers trading for Skubal pic.twitter.com/E3cvV8vuVZ — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) August 2, 2026

Genuinely how it feels being a Dodgers fan pic.twitter.com/OtIbLboi6g — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) August 2, 2026

The Dodgers really turned Michael Busch, Matt Beaty, and a third round draft pick into Tarik Skubal.



Just an absolute masterclass of a deal for LA. — Doug McKain (@DMAC_LA) August 2, 2026

Dodgers rotation at full strength ranks with best ever:



Co-aces Skubal and Yamamoto are arguably MLB’s 2 best starters.



Ohtani is the greatest player ever.



Snell is a top-10 pitcher and Glasnow a top-25 pitcher.



All-Star Wrobleski and big-armed Sheehan provide depth. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 2, 2026

Wayne Randazzo sounds off on the Angels broadcast about MLB contenders, including the Brewers, letting the Dodgers land Tarik Skubal in a trade with the Tigers.



"How does this happen?... It feels like that's a deal other teams could have made." ⚾️🎙️ #MLB pic.twitter.com/UIAKdz7NLB — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 2, 2026

Ryan Ward brings the boom ☄️ pic.twitter.com/J0P2euEe32 — Oklahoma City Comets (@OKC_comets) August 2, 2026

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