Dodgers Notes: Tarik Skubal Traded to LA, MLB World Reacts to Blockbuster, What’s Next for LA?
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The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Boston Red Sox, 3-2, on Saturday night and fell to 69-42 on an evening that will not be remembered for what happened to them on the diamond.
Shortly after the series-losing performance, the Dodgers acquired Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers in a deal that puts the back-to-back defending champions firmly in the driver's seat for a third-consecutive championship.
Skubal, the reigning two-time Cy Young award winner, has a 2.79 ERA this season with 116 strikeouts to 14 walks and will join a rotation that appears to be unhittable, especially in shortened playoff series come October. The southpaw led the American League in bWAR and ERA the last two seasons and led MLB in bWAR, strikeouts and wins in 2024.
The price for Skubal was the Dodgers' No. 5 overall prospect (and No. 25 in MLB's Top 100) outfielder Zyhir Hope, No. 7 overall prospect (No. 68 in MLB's Top 100) right-handed pitcher River Ryan and Brady Smith, the No. 17 ranked prospect in their system.
The MLB (and greater sports) world is — rightfully — shellshocked after such a deal, but there are over 24 hours remaining until the Aug. 3 trade deadline. Skubal's arrival can very well be the first domino to fall in what is shaping up to be an eventful time for the Dodgers to continue retooling.
Not to mention, All-Star Tyler Glasnow and two-time Cy Young award winner Blake Snell are both nearing returns to the rotation as well. Glasnow is scheduled for his first rehab start on Tuesday with Low-A while Snell is nearing a Triple-A start before he comes back to the mound.
The Dodgers still have plenty of moves to make, as they could look to trade outfielder Alex Call and left-handed pitcher Eric Lauer. They're still looking to add more infield and catching depth in the minor leagues.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Acquire Tarik Skubal in Blockbuster Trade With Tigers Ahead of Deadline
Dodgers Top Prospect Zyhir Hope on 'Standby' for Potential Trade Amid Tarik Skubal Rumors
Dodgers Scratch 2 Outfield Prospects From Double-A Lineup Days Before Trade Deadline
Dodgers Cut Ties With 7-Year Pitcher, Lose Will Klein to IL in Massive Roster Move
Dodgers Have 2 Untouchable Prospects Ahead of Trade Deadline: Report
Dodgers Are Tarik Skubal's 'First Preference' in Free Agency This Offseason: Report
Kiké Hernandez Didn't Think He'd Be Able to Return to Dodgers This Year
Dodgers Lineup vs Red Sox: Kyle Tucker and Mookie Betts Out
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
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