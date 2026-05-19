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Dodgers Notes: LA Loses Outfielder, Sign Veteran Pitcher, Blake Snell Undergoing New Surgery

Catch up on all the latest Dodgers news and notes.
Gabe Smallson|
May 9, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell (7) talks with manager Dave Roberts (30) in the dugout in the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
May 9, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell (7) talks with manager Dave Roberts (30) in the dugout in the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

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Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the San Diego Padres, 1-0, on Monday night. They not only fell to 29-19 on the year, but lost the top spot in the National League West. The Dodgers are now a half game behind the Padres heading into Tuesday's game.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto unleashed another gem on Monday night as he struck out eight Padres across seven innings of work and allowed just three hits on the day. However, one of those hits was deposited into the left field seats by Miguel Andujar for a first inning solo home run — the lone run of the game by either team.

Offensively, there wasn't much for LA, as the Dodgers combined for five hits and five walks during the series opener.

Ahead of the eventual defeat, the Dodgers lost an outfielder to the Baltimore Orioles. After he was designated for assignment last week, the American League ball club claimed the 26-year-old off waivers.

Additionally, the Dodgers added a veteran pitcher to the bullpen after he opted out of his deal with the Philadelphia Phillies. In a corresponding move, Ben Casparius was moved to the 60-day injured list and Chayce McDermott was optioned.

Finally, two-time Cy Young award winner Blake Snell is set to undergo a new surgery amid his road to recovery after being diagnosed with loose bodies in his elbow.

The new surgery is something that Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal underwent earlier this season for the same issue. With the timeline still relatively untested, general manager Brandon Gomes discussed a potential timeline for Snell to return to the diamond.

"Hopefully, it’s the shorter timeline," Gomes said. "That’s the hope and expectation right now. Obviously we don’t know 100% until they’re in there, but that’s what we’re expecting."

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Lose Outfielder to Baltimore Orioles

Dodgers Sign Veteran Pitcher Ahead of Padres Series

Dodgers Provide Vague Timeline for Blake Snell Return From Elbow Surgery

Dodgers Unlikely to Call Up Hard-Throwing Top Prospect to Replace Blake Snell

Dodgers' Roki Sasaki Still Nowhere Near Where He Wants to Be

Kiké Hernandez Provides Exciting Health Update With Dodgers Return Looming

Dodgers Lineup vs Padres: Hyeseong Kim Starting, Teoscar Hernandez Hitting 8th

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Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

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