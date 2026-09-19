Dodgers Notes: LA Demotes Pitcher, Major Injury Updates, Josue De Paula on Postseason Roster?

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants, 8-2, on Friday night and improved to 94-60 on the year.

Right-hander Tyler Glasnow had a much-needed strong outing, allowing two runs over six innings with 10 strikeouts.

Offensively, Mookie Betts hit a leadoff home run and then hit a second long ball in the eighth as part of a four-homer inning by the Dodgers to pull away. Max Muncy and Kyle Tucker went back-to-back, and then Betts and Will Smith went back-to-back later in the frame.

Ahead of the game, the Dodgers optioned right-handed pitcher Landon Knack in order to make room for Edwin Díaz on the active roster. The three-time All-Star closer pitched a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts in his return.

In other news, manager Dave Roberts provided injury updates on a handful of key players, including Shohei Ohtani. Roberts doesn't yet have a timeline for Ohtani to return, but said he's making progress in his swinging progression.

“I think for me, I'm just really waiting to hear when he's going to get on the field, let alone take live BP or Trajekt," Roberts said. "And he's not there yet. But everything I've heard, it's been a really productive last three to four to five days. He's in a good spot.”

Finally, top prospect Josue De Paula is just eight games into his major league career, but is already making a case to be on the team's postseason roster.

De Paula went 2-for-3 in his Dodger Stadium debut on Friday night, and now has a .924 OPS in his young MLB career.

Josue De Paula in his Dodger Stadium debut (out of the No. 9 spot):



2-for-3, RBI double, walk, 2 runs scored



He has a .924 OPS through his first 8 games in MLB. He has 8 walks to 2 strikeouts.pic.twitter.com/ASdMj93HkD — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) September 19, 2026

“He should be [under consideration],” Roberts said of De Paula potentially being on the playoff roster. “This is more of a trial run, no promises. Just obviously having Shohei down and giving a guy that’s performed well an opportunity. Then you just sort of see where it takes us.

"I think right now that’s kind of where we’re at and take it day to day. I just hope he continues to perform and take those at-bats and then we’ll kind of see where we’re at in September.”

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Demote Pitcher, Officially Activate Edwin Diaz Amid Disastrous Season

Dodgers Injury Updates: Shohei Ohtani, Blake Snell, Andy Pages and More

Dave Roberts Addresses Josue De Paula's Spot on Dodgers Postseason Roster

Dodgers vs Giants Series Preview: Pitching Matchups, Key Injuries, How to Watch

Dodgers Manager Doesn't Know if Blake Snell Will Pitch Again in Regular Season Amid Injury

Dodgers Announce Starting Lineup vs Giants on Friday Without Max Muncy, Tommy Edman

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

The Dodgers offense in the 8th inning:



Max Muncy home run

Kyle Tucker home run

Out

Out

Josue De Paula walk

Mookie Betts two-run home run

Will Smith home run

Out



And this is on the 20th anniversary of the famous 4+1 game. Wow. pic.twitter.com/AVL5kw1vkk — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) September 19, 2026

Tonight’s Photo of the Game presented by Daiso. pic.twitter.com/Img5R6iMzy — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 19, 2026

10 Ks tonight from Tyler. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pvhvAAQ0Pj — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 19, 2026

Max Muncy and Kyle Tucker hit back-to-back blasts! pic.twitter.com/18ODGjrTwI — MLB (@MLB) September 19, 2026

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts provided MAJOR injury updates on a handful of key players including Shohei Ohtani, Blake Snell and Andy Pages👀👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/kk23fi8cDN — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) September 19, 2026

#Dodgers win their 94th game of the season...They won 93 in 2025. — David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) September 19, 2026

Josue De Paula talks after the game about needing to improve his outfield defense and is soon set to silence a lot of haters.



“I know that's a big area and improvement for me,” De Paula said. “I know I got a lot of hate on it. So I'm that type: if I get hate on it, I'm gonna… pic.twitter.com/txW61TOInK — Fredo Cervantes (@FredoCervantes) September 19, 2026

Mookie Betts rockets out a leadoff home run! pic.twitter.com/gMxlPjI1Zy — MLB (@MLB) September 19, 2026

Congratulations to Will on receiving his 2026 Roberto Clemente Award nomination! Be sure to vote for him until 9/27 at https://t.co/XJZnrhBUOZ. pic.twitter.com/DYJwcCyEUY — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 19, 2026

Set a reminder! Postseason tickets go on sale tomorrow at 1 pm PT at https://t.co/iTntPvCN4F. pic.twitter.com/2Ul1PuRyY5 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 19, 2026

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