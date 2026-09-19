Dodgers Notes: LA Demotes Pitcher, Major Injury Updates, Josue De Paula on Postseason Roster?
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The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants, 8-2, on Friday night and improved to 94-60 on the year.
Right-hander Tyler Glasnow had a much-needed strong outing, allowing two runs over six innings with 10 strikeouts.
Offensively, Mookie Betts hit a leadoff home run and then hit a second long ball in the eighth as part of a four-homer inning by the Dodgers to pull away. Max Muncy and Kyle Tucker went back-to-back, and then Betts and Will Smith went back-to-back later in the frame.
Ahead of the game, the Dodgers optioned right-handed pitcher Landon Knack in order to make room for Edwin Díaz on the active roster. The three-time All-Star closer pitched a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts in his return.
In other news, manager Dave Roberts provided injury updates on a handful of key players, including Shohei Ohtani. Roberts doesn't yet have a timeline for Ohtani to return, but said he's making progress in his swinging progression.
“I think for me, I'm just really waiting to hear when he's going to get on the field, let alone take live BP or Trajekt," Roberts said. "And he's not there yet. But everything I've heard, it's been a really productive last three to four to five days. He's in a good spot.”
Finally, top prospect Josue De Paula is just eight games into his major league career, but is already making a case to be on the team's postseason roster.
De Paula went 2-for-3 in his Dodger Stadium debut on Friday night, and now has a .924 OPS in his young MLB career.
“He should be [under consideration],” Roberts said of De Paula potentially being on the playoff roster. “This is more of a trial run, no promises. Just obviously having Shohei down and giving a guy that’s performed well an opportunity. Then you just sort of see where it takes us.
"I think right now that’s kind of where we’re at and take it day to day. I just hope he continues to perform and take those at-bats and then we’ll kind of see where we’re at in September.”
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Demote Pitcher, Officially Activate Edwin Diaz Amid Disastrous Season
Dodgers Injury Updates: Shohei Ohtani, Blake Snell, Andy Pages and More
Dave Roberts Addresses Josue De Paula's Spot on Dodgers Postseason Roster
Dodgers vs Giants Series Preview: Pitching Matchups, Key Injuries, How to Watch
Dodgers Manager Doesn't Know if Blake Snell Will Pitch Again in Regular Season Amid Injury
Dodgers Announce Starting Lineup vs Giants on Friday Without Max Muncy, Tommy Edman
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Noah Camras graduated from the University of Southern California in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in sports media studies. He was born and raised in Los Angeles and has extensively covered Southern California sports in his career. Noah is the publisher of Dodgers on SI after contributing as a writer and editor over the last three years.Follow noahcamras