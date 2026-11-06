MLB Insider Predicts Dodgers Will Retain Tarik Skubal Under One Condition

Los Angeles Dodgers left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal is by far the best free agent on the market.

The 29-year-old is coming off a strong 2026 season as a member of the Detroit Tigers and the Dodgers.

Los Angeles took a big swing at the pending free agent this past trade deadline, and they have a legitimate chance to secure arguably the best pitcher in the league on a long-term deal. They'll face some stiff competition, and rightfully so, as he is a hot commodity.

The Dodgers will certainly be in the mix; however, USA Today's Bob Nightengale thinks they need to start the bidding over Yoshinobu Yamamoto's record-breaking $325 million contract.

"Everyone has to start the bidding over that," Nightengale said. "They're not going to go under $325 [million]. So we'll see if it hits $400 [million]."

The bid for Tarik Skubal has to start over Yoshinobu Yamamoto's record-breaking $325M contract, says @BNightengale.



"I would think that if the Dodgers are close, he goes back to LA." pic.twitter.com/UeQg3YkNgt — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) November 4, 2026

Skubal's projected free-agent contract ranges from 7-10 years, totaling anywhere from $350 million to $500 million. The two-time Cy Young winner hopes to break MLB records for a pitcher in both total value and average annual value.

Nightengale went on to say that if the Dodgers can surpass that number, they will have a great chance to retain him.

"But the big thing is the overall record. If a few teams are in the same ballpark, I would think the team's out West would have the advantage since Skubal lives out here," Nightengale said.

"I would think if the Dodgers are close, he goes back to LA."

Dodgers Have Major Advantage in Tarik Skubal Sweepstakes

Entering the offseason, the Dodgers are viewed as among a few teams with the financial muscle to provide Skubal with the contract he so desperately craves. That remains the case at the beginning of November.

Not only can the Dodgers afford him, but he has expressed how much he loved his time in Los Angeles and reportedly wants to return.

Skubal's second-half run in Los Angeles was a sight to see. In 10 starts, the southpaw posted a 2.61 ERA, 60 strikeouts and a 1.04 WHIP in 62 innings.

In two postseason starts for the Dodgers, he posted a 2.45 ERA and 14 strikeouts.

Skubal pitched in the seventh and eighth playoff games of his career with the Dodgers.

Over the past three-plus seasons, Skubal has gone from a rising talent to one of baseball's biggest stars, establishing himself among the game's elite.

Now, with an impressive collection of individual accolades on his resume, Skubal is looking for a payday that matches his superstar status.

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