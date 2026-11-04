Seven Teams Emerge in Dodgers' Tarik Skubal Free Agency Sweepstakes

Tarik Skubal is by far the best free agent on the open market this offseason.

Skubal's contract could be the only one that surpasses the $200 million threshold this free agent period. It's possible his total contract value is more than double that of the next highest player this offseason.

Because Skubal is far and away the best free agent available, all the top teams will be after him looking to secure the offseason's white whale.

According to ESPN's Kiley McDaniel, there are seven key teams to watch in the race.

"The usual suspects are believed to be at the front of the line for Skubal: The Dodgers and Mets are the primary bidders, the Tigers are monitoring for a discount, the Yankees are thinking about it (and then trading from their pitching stockpile if they land Skubal), and the Angels, White Sox, and Padres are the sleepers with ownership changes behind the interest," McDaniel wrote.

The Dodgers and Mets are the early favorites, according to multiple insiders. It's been reported that Skubal enjoyed his time in LA and would love to return. It's also expected that Mets owner Steve Cohen will not be outbid in his quest to add arguably the game's best pitcher.

As for the Tigers, it's impossible to count them out after Skubal spent his entire career in Detroit before the sudden trade to Los Angeles. Skubal has raved about his time with the Tigers and even went as far to say he'd love to return there.

In the case of the Yankees, they can't be counted out as they look to end their nearly two-decade World Series drought. Then, there's the "sleeper teams," as the Padres, Angels and White Sox have new ownership who could be willing to spend.

What Will Tarik Skubal Cost in Free Agency?

A wide range of projections have Skubal securing the richest contract both in terms of total value and average annual value this offseason.

The richest contract in total value is currently owned by Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who signed a 12-year, $325 million deal with the Dodgers.

The richest contract in average annual value is owned by Max Scherzer, who received a $43.3 million AAV from the Mets.

McDaniel projects an eight-year, $352 million deal for Skubal, which would be a record-breaking AAV of $44 million.

Some contract projections, however, have Skubal earning $400 million or even $500 million in total money.

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