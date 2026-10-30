Dodgers Veteran Reliever Projected to Sign 1-Year, $9 Million Deal in Free Agency

The Los Angeles Dodgers have to make a decision on eight free agents who officially hit the open market on Thursday.

Of the eight free agents, seven of them are pitchers, giving the Dodgers some clear holes to fill on the 2027 roster.

Three of the pitchers — Alex Vesia, Blake Treinen and Evan Phillips — are relievers who have been with the team since at least 2021. It wouldn't be a surprise to see the Dodgers make a push to bring all of them back.

In regards to Phillips, Spotrac projected his market value as he heads into free agency. He's predicted to earn a one-year, $9 million contract in free agency.

Should the Dodgers Bring Back Evan Phillips?

Phillips, 32, is coming off a strong year in his return from Tommy John surgery. Across 31 appearances, the right-hander had a 3.46 ERA over 26 innings with 33 strikeouts to just six walks.

In the postseason, he continued his dominance, pitching three shutout innings across five appearances.

Phillips has been with the Dodgers since 2021, and has emerged as one of the game's best fireman relievers. Across six seasons with LA, the right-hander has a 2.36 ERA with 254 strikeouts over 221 innings.

In the playoffs, Phillips has been the definition of lights out. Across 17 career appearances, he is yet to allow a run. He has pitched 18.1 scoreless innings to begin his postseason career.

Phillips' dependability and postseason dominance are reasons enough for the Dodgers to bring him back. The Dodgers gave him a one-year, $6.5 million contract last offseason knowing he'd miss the start of the season recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Now healthy, he's due for a bit of a raise, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see it come from the Dodgers to keep him in LA as a reliever who can come into any situation and get the team out of a jam.

At 32 years old, it also wouldn't be a surprise to see the Dodgers offer him a multi-year deal. With the volatility that comes with being a reliever, Phillips would likely prefer a contract that gives him a little more security than a one-year pact.

Evan Phillips Free Agency Prediction

The prediction here is the Dodgers do ultimately bring Phillips back on a two-year deal, allowing him to remain with the team that helped him break out.

A two-year deal in the $14-16 million range feels like a good price for both sides.

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