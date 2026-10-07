Dodgers Veteran Ruled Out for NLDS Game 4 Due to Injury

The Los Angeles Dodgers will be without a key veteran for Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves.

Infielder Miguel Rojas, who exited Tuesday's Game 3 in the top of the eighth inning with a back injury, will not be available for Wednesday's Game 4, manager Dave Roberts announced.

Roberts said Rojas is feeling "not great" one day after tweaking his back.

"Not great," Roberts said ahead of Wednesday's Game. "Back's sore. Laying low. Won't be available today."

Rojas initially hurt himself on a defensive play in the fifth inning while diving for a ground ball. Then, in the top of the eighth inning, he tweaked his back further on a swing, leading to his eventual exit from the game.

Miguel Rojas exits the game after he appears to have injured his back on a swing pic.twitter.com/Rmc25l0OkW — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 7, 2026

Will the Dodgers Remove Miguel Rojas From the NLDS Roster?

While Rojas won't be available on Wednesday, the Dodgers are not contemplating a move to remove him from the roster and replace him with a healthy player.

If the Dodgers were to remove Rojas from the NLDS roster, he'd be ineligible for the NL Championship Series.

Thus, Roberts said Rojas will "lay low" on Wednesday, and the team will hope he can bounce back over the next few days.

“To try to make any decisions that would compromise his status for a potential next series doesn't make sense," Roberts said. "So we're gonna kick this one to another day.”

Who Will Replace Miguel Rojas for the Dodgers in Game 4?

Rojas wasn't going to be in the starting lineup on Wednesday with a right-handed pitcher on the mound. However, he offered the team a right-handed bat off the bench and a potential defensive replacement in the infield.

Tommy Edman is on the bench and offers the team both of those things in the infield. Hyeseong Kim is a left-handed bat, and can play the middle infield spots as well.

Thus, the Dodgers feel good about their infield coverage at least for one day. If the series goes to a Game 5 on Friday, they could always make adjustments if Rojas still isn't good to go.

For what it's worth, Rojas didn't seem too concerned about the injury after Tuesday's game. He was hoping to be available on Wednesday, but obviously didn't feel great after waking up in the morning.

Miguel Rojas provides an update on his lower back and hip tightness, his hopes to be ready tomorrow and the #Dodgers’ approach at the plate. pic.twitter.com/2XJxbODpsJ — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) October 7, 2026

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