The Los Angeles Dodgers infield could use an upgrade this offseason.

Miguel Rojas is retired and Kiké Hernandez’s future with the team hangs in the balance. Thus, the team has some holes to fill ahead of 2027 when it comes to utility infielders.

One player they've been linked to for the past few weeks who would perfectly fill that hole is free agent Mauricio Dubon.

Dubon is a highly sought-after free agent this offseason after a standout 2026 season with the Atlanta Braves.

He would be a stellar addition to the team, and Mark Feinsand of MLB.com believes he's a perfect fit for LA this offseason.

“The Dodgers’ roster doesn’t have many holes, but a number of their everyday players are hitting their mid-to-late 30s, making the addition of another super-utility man a logical fit," Feinsand wrote. "Tommy Edman saw most of his action at second base and in the outfield, but with Dubon logging time at shortstop and in the outfield, he would provide manager Dave Roberts with another versatile weapon to use on a daily basis.”

Mauricio Dubon’s Versatility Makes Him Valuable Option for Dodgers

Dubon can play all over the field and earned his third Gold Glove award in 2026, showcasing his elite defensive ability. The Dodgers tend to prefer adding players who provide versatility, and Dubon fits that bill.

Dubon is coming off the best season of his career in 2026, as he hit .276 with 12 home runs, 73 RBIs, 28 doubles and an OPS of .719 across 153 games. He was even better with runners in scoring position, as he hit .321 with an OPS of .805.

Dubon sits near the top of the list in a thin free agent class of shortstop and utility players. While the Dodgers will be in the mix, there will likely be plenty of other teams interested in his services this offseason.

The Dodgers' infield need is a priority, though, especially a right-handed hitter who can play in the middle infield. That would allow Tommy Edman to move to a utility role, and give the team's aging veterans opportunities to get off their feet.

Last season, Mookie Betts manned the shortstop position while second base was used as a bit of a platoon spot. Rojas, Edman, Alex Freeland and Hyeseong Kim all had opportunities throughout the year. None of them stood out enough to warrant an everyday job next year.

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