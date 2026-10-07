Dodgers' Miguel Rojas Exits NLDS Game 3 With Injury

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Miguel Rojas has exited Game 3 of the National League Division Series in the top of the eighth inning with an injury.

Rojas appeared to tweak his lower back on a swing and is now out of the game. He initially tweaked his back on a defensive play earlier in the game.

He was replaced by Tommy Edman, who popped out on the first pitch he saw.

Miguel Rojas exits the game after he appears to have injured his back on a swing pic.twitter.com/Rmc25l0OkW — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 7, 2026

Rojas drew the start with the left-handed Chris Sale on the mound. It was his second consecutive start after he got the nod in Game 2 with the lefty Ray Kerr starting.

After going 1-for-1 against Kerr before being replaced by Max Muncy, Rojas was 0-for-3 on Tuesday.

What is Miguel Rojas' Injury?

The Dodgers announced Rojas exited the game with low back pain.

Miguel Rojas left tonight’s game with low back pain. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 7, 2026

Is Miguel Rojas Retiring After This Season?

Rojas is in the midst of what's expected to be his final season in Major League Baseball. The 37-year-old entered the year saying this would be his last. However, he then left the door open for a potential return in 2027 if the Dodgers won the World Series this year.

Before Tuesday's game, Rojas spoke to reporters and still didn't have a firm answer.

"I'm not thinking about that at all. I'm not thinking about my future or anything," Rojas said. "In regards to my retirement or stepping away from the game, I will never think about stepping away from the game because of my performance or my way to play my game. I think there's other things in life that I'm contemplating about that decision. But if I have to tell you right now, I'm not 100% like [Clayton] Kershaw was last year or others in the past that knew for sure they want to go after this year.

"For me it's more, I would say it's a 40/60 right now that I want to stay in the game and I want to play. But it's not about me. It's about the organization. It's about doing what we're supposed to do to help the team win this year. And then after that we will have conversations."

Rojas, who hit the game-tying home run in Game 7 of the 2025 World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays, had a strong season in 2026, appearing in 105 games and hitting .267 with and OPS of .703. He's still an elite defender in the infield.

Off the field, he's a leader in the Dodgers clubhouse.

Manager Dave Roberts will have an update on his veteran after the game.

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