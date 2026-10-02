Forgotten Dodgers Pitcher Reveals He's Healthy, Could Factor Into Postseason

Will Klein will always have Game 3 of the 2025 World Series.

With the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays tied in the series, and the game barreling into extra innings, Klein threw a career-high four innings without allowing a run on Oct. 27, 2025. He had thrown only 15.1 innings in the regular season, and was largely on the roster only because left-hander Alex Vesia was absent.

Klein doubled his previous career single-game high of 72 pitches in that game. When the Dodgers came back to win, 6-5 in 18 innings, Klein was the winning pitcher.

Will the 2026 postseason hold another magic moment for the right-hander?

Klein hasn't pitched in a game since July because of right elbow discomfort. He finished the regular season on the 60-day injured list, and did not go out on a minor league rehabilitation assignment.

But he's already thrown "two and a half" live batting practices to teammates recently, up to 15 pitches. Klein said he'll throw another full live batting practice Friday and try to get up to 20 pitches.

Game 1 of the National League Division Series is Saturday. Rosters are due to MLB that morning.

"Definitely feeling better," Klein said to Dodgers On SI on Thursday's workout day at Dodger Stadium. "Stuff's coming out feeling the way it used to."

Klein's first full season with the Dodgers was an up-and-down adventure.

At one point, the 26-year-old right-hander did not allow a run for a month — a string of 10 appearances from May 8 to June 2. Then came July, when a string of five consecutive appearances saw Klein allow eight runs across six innings, lifting his ERA from 2.27 to 3.67.

Not only has Klein had a long injury layoff without a competitive-game appearance, he wasn't pitching that well before the injury, either.

Still, Klein said Thursday that "I always feel confident I could get guys out. Even if I was throwing with my left arm."

The Dodgers had arguably the best bullpen in MLB without Klein. It would be at least a mild surprise if he's on the roster Saturday.

If nothing else, Klein at least sounds healthy enough to be an option if another reliever gets hurt or is absent for any other reason, like Vesia was last year.

"From where we were to where we are now, it's been encouraging to see," Klein said. "It's definitely feeling better."

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