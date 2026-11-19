As an infielder, Erick Mejia topped out at Triple-A in the Los Angeles Dodgers' system in 2017, after batting .300 in 14 spring training games.

By the end of that season, he was behind other middle infielders in an incredibly deep Dodgers farm system — Gavin Lux and Willie Calhoun, to name a few — and was shipped to the Kansas City Royals in a three-team trade in January 2018. The seven-player trade brought the Dodgers relievers Scott Alexander and Joakim Soria and second baseman Jake Peter.

Mejia played 17 forgettable games with the Kansas City Royals across the 2019-20 seasons. From 2021-24, he played 321 minor league games for three different organizations without appearing in the majors.

After Mejia hit .192 for the Washington Nationals' Triple-A affiliate in 2024, he decided it was time for a position change. The change appeared to stick.

Two years after converting to pitching full-time, Mejia signed a minor league contract this week with the San Francisco Giants. The deal doesn't include an invitation to the Giants' spring training camp, but the 32-year-old has a fighting chance of making the leap from Sacramento to San Francisco.

In six Triple-A appearances for the Rochester Red Wings this season, Mejia allowed only four hits, three walks and struck out eight batters in seven scoreless innings. He compiled a 1.09 ERA across three minor league levels, striking out 42 batters in 33 innings.

Mejia is currently pitching in the Dominican Winter League for Aguilas Cibaenas. He's 1-1 with a 6.75 ERA (four innings, three earned runs).

Considering the age at which Mejia made the conversion to the mound, it would make for a remarkable career arc if he makes it back to MLB — though not completely without precedent.

Anthony Gose made 45 appearances as a reliever from 2021-26 after spending five seasons (2012-16) as an outfielder with the Blue Jays and Tigers. In 2014, Padres pitcher Jason Lane made his MLB debut on a mound at age 37 — seven years after his final game in the outfield. Adam Loewen spent one season as a reserve outfielder with the Blue Jays (2011), and parts of five seasons (2006-08, 2015, 2016) as a pitcher for three different teams.

Mejia has a chance to join a rare group if he makes it back — and possibly stick it to one of his former organizations in the process.

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