Kyle Tucker Says He's 'Trying My Best' Amid Career-Worst Season With Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Kyle Tucker has seen better days at the plate, with the four-time All-Star currently in the midst of the worst season of his MLB career.

Tucker was supposed to help make life easier for the Dodgers' offense, but instead, he has struggled to find any sort of rhythm at the plate this year.

After signing his massive four-year, $240 million contract over the winter, there are now concerns around how this partnership will play out.

In 78 games so far, Tucker has hit .239 with seven home runs and 44 runs batted in, while posting an OPS of .715. His swing has been off from the jump, seeing the outfielder fail to put anything together consistently.

Tucker entered this season with a career batting average of .273 and an OPS of .865.

The Dodgers have been trying to work with Tucker to get him back on track, but at the end of the day, he will need to be the one to turn it around. The veteran outfielder opened up about his struggles this season, saying that he's trying his best.

“It sucks sometimes, but you can only do so much. I’m trying my best out there," Tucker said. "I want to help our team win. I don’t really necessarily care about my personal stats. As long as we’re winning games and I’m able to contribute to that, that’s all I can really try and do."

The Dodgers have been able to keep winning games in spite of Tucker's offensive problems. However, a $240 million star should be among the top contributors on a consistent basis.

It seems that Tucker has been trying to live up to his contract, which has completely messed with his ability to hit. The veteran has been far too aggressive at the plate this season, seeing him undergo poor plate discipline.

“It’s tough. I mean you just have to try and stay positive as much as you can,” Tucker said. “Anything that happened yesterday, you gotta move on. Do your best at that, move on to the next game, and try to improve and try to help your team win."

Tucker has won a World Series in his career as a member of the Houston Astros. He made four All-Star teams and finished as high as fifth in MVP voting in 2023.

The Dodgers know the talent is there, but so far, the signing has backfired. Fortunately, there is still plenty of time for the veteran to turn things around, and all will be forgiven if Tucker can perform in the second half of the year — and especially come playoff time.

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