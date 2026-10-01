Mookie Betts Says Dodgers, Not Red Sox, Are His Team

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts may have started his career in Boston, but he made it clear where he considers home.

After six seasons with the Red Sox and seven with the Dodgers, the 33-year-old believes he'll ultimately be remembered as a Dodger rather than a Red Sox player.

“When I’m done playing, I’ll remember Boston, of course. But what I’ll really remember is if somebody said, ‘Oh, you played baseball, like who did you play with?’ These are the guys I’m going to say I played with," Betts said to The Athletic regarding the Dodgers.

"That’s my team.”

Betts' first six seasons in Los Angeles couldn't have gone much better. He's helped the Dodgers reach the mountain top three times in that span, including in back-to-back seasons.

Betts' time in Los Angeles started with a bang, helping the Dodgers get the monkey off their back and win their first World Series title since 1988. After that, it was tough sledding for the team as a whole, but Betts played some of the best baseball of his career.

From 2020-23, Betts hit .282 with a .912 OPS, 113 home runs, 286 RBIs and 520 hits in 1,841 at-bats and 471 games.

That stretch was by far his best in Dodger blue.

Then, Betts transitioned to shortstop full-time in 2025, and has helped the team win consecutive World Series titles.

How Much Longer Will Mookie Betts Play for the Dodgers?

Betts' arrival ahead of the 2020 season helped usher in the new era of Dodger baseball.

Betts has done just about everything he wanted to do in Los Angeles, but even a run as successful as his with the Dodgers won't last forever. The 33-year-old opened up about the end of his career and reflected on what his time in Los Angeles has meant to him.

“I feel like I’m kind of on the tail end of what I signed up for,” Betts said. “I signed up in 2020 for that prime, and I feel like I got it. I got what I asked for, which is a team to go win.

“That’s why you know it’s so special with these guys. We’ve been together for four or five years, and I couldn’t imagine taking a field and not having those guys with me. Of course I want to play, but it’s almost like, well, if I don’t have my boys here, like, what am I doing?”

Bett's contract with the Dodgers runs through 2032. In the past, he has said he intends to retire at the end of this contract in 2032, when he is 40 years old.

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