Dodgers Cut Ties With Veteran Infielder Early in 2026 Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers have cut ties with an offseason addition early in the 2026 season.

The Oklahoma City Comets, the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate, have released first baseman Keston Hiura, per the team's transaction log.

Hiura joined the Dodgers on a minor league deal in February. Less than two months later, he's heading back to free agency in search of his next home.

Keston Hiura Career

Hiura was initially drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the first round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of UC Irvine.

He was ranked as the Brewers' No. 1 prospect in both 2018 and 2019, making his MLB debut in 2019 as a 22-year-old.

Hiura had a breakout rookie season, hitting .303 across 84 games with 19 home runs, 49 runs batted in and an OPS of .938. Unfortunately, he hasn't been able to match that level of production since.

Over the next three seasons, Hiura appeared in 200 games with the Brewers, hitting .205 with 31 home runs, 83 RBIs and an OPS of .687. He had a whopping 273 strikeouts across 624 at-bats during that time.

Hiura spent the entire 2023 season in the minor leagues, as he was designated for assignment and went unclaimed on waivers before being outrighted to Triple-A. He elected free agency after the 2023 season, ending his time in Milwaukee.

Hiura signed with the Detroit Tigers on a minor league deal in February 2024, but didn't appear in a game with them. He then signed with the Los Angeles Angels in June 2024, and had his contract selected in July.

Across 10 games with the Angels, Hiura hit .148 with an OPS of .296 and 10 strikeouts across 27 at-bats.

Hiura signed a minor league contract with the Colorado Rockies ahead of the 2025 season. He appeared in eight games for the Rockies last year, hitting .222 with an OPS of .611 and seven strikeouts in 18 at-bats.

The Dodgers signed Hiura to a minor league deal in February. He appeared in eight Cactus League games this spring, going 1-for-14 (.071) with his one hit being a solo home run. He had seven strikeouts and three walks.

Hiura will now head back to free agency where he'll look for his next team to join, likely on a minor league deal. At 29 years old, there's still time for Hiura to get back to being a consistent major leaguer. However, at this point, he's been unable to live up to the hype as a former first-round pick and top prospect.

Hiura has mainly played second base and first base at the major league level while also getting a little action in let field. He's been a below-average defender his entire career.

If Hiura can cut down on the swing-and-miss and strikeouts, he'd likely get a longer opportunity at the major league level. Until then, he'll keep bouncing around on minor league deals.

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