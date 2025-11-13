Dodgers Sign Catcher to Kick Off Free Agency

The Los Angeles Dodgers finalized their first offseason signing, agreeing to a minor league deal with catcher Eliezer Alfonzo Jr., according to MLB insider Jon Heyman.

Alfonozo is a 26-year-old from Venezuela, having been part of the Detroit Tigers organization since 2017. He has been in their minor league system since he was 17 years old.

This past season, he made his way onto the Tigers Triple-A team after grinding up the ladder of the team's developmental system.

Dodgers have agreed to terms on a minor league contract with catcher Eliezer Alfonzo Jr, a client of the MAS Agency. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 11, 2025

Alfonzo hit .247 in both Double-A and Triple-A this year, along with a home run and 34 RBIs.

He featured on the Tigers' spring training team in 2025, though he did not make the roster. With the Dodgers, if he makes it to spring, he will get a chance to show his abilities behind the plate and in the batter's box.

The new Dodgers catcher is the son of Eliezer Alfonzo, who played 193 games over six seasons for the San Francisco Giants, San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners and Colorado Rockies.

"I feel like I have to make my own name," Alfonzo said of his father's legacy back in 2022, via the Detroit Free Press. "I don't want to be the person known because my daddy played before. I want people to know me because I'm doing the right things and playing the game the right way. I want to make people know who I am."

The Dodgers already have a strong, young group of catchers, which makes the signing of Alfonzo likely just depth. He could be a depth piece for the organization, someone they want to take a chance on and see if he can develop further with more time in their development system.

Will Smith is confirmed as the team's catcher for the foreseeable future. The ballclub also has Dalton Rushing, a top catching prospect who, despite struggling at the plate during his rookie season, showed a lot of promise in the minor leagues.

While Alfonzo will face a tough time making the roster, injuries or improved play in the minor leagues could help him get into the major leagues. For now, he'll look to develop with arguably the game's greatest organization.

