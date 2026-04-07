Dodgers Lineup vs Blue Jays: Hyeseong Kim Out, Miguel Rojas Starting

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to win the series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday after dominating Monday's opener, 14-2.

The Dodgers are now 8-2 early in the season, while the Blue Jays appear to have a World Series hangover, sitting at 4-6 and having lost five in a row to open April.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup on Tuesday

World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto is taking the mound for the Dodgers against right-handed pitcher Kevin Gausman of the Blue Jays.

Yamamoto dazzled on the Rogers Centre mound in the 2025 World Series, helping the Dodgers win Games 2, 6 and 7 en route to a World Series victory.

Yamamoto pitched a complete game in Game 2. He then threw six innings of one-run baseball in Game 6, and came back on zero days' rest to get the final eight outs of Game 7.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto with the gutsiest pitching performance ever.



World Series G2: 9 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 8 K, W

World Series G6: 6 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 6 K, W

World Series G7: 2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 K, W



He is the undisputed World Series MVP. He is the best pitcher on the planet. pic.twitter.com/rioncu7vq3 — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) November 2, 2025

This year, Yamamoto is off to a strong start, allowing four runs over 12 innings for a 3.00 ERA.

As for Gausman, he's been one of the best pitchers in baseball early this season. He's allowed just one run on three hits across 12 innings with an unbelievable 21 strikeouts.

In last year's World Series, he allowed six runs over 12.2 innings with 14 strikeouts.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Kyle Tucker, RF Will Smith, C Freddie Freeman, 1B Teoscar Hernández, LF Andy Pages, CF Max Muncy, 3B Miguel Rojas, SS Alex Freeland, 2B

Smith is back in the lineup for the Dodgers and batting third with Mookie Betts out. Hyeseong Kim is out after his 2-for-4 performance on Monday with Miguel Rojas starting at shortstop and batting eighth.

He said he was looking forward to getting booed after last year's World Series heroics. He'll hear them on Tuesday night.

Blue Jays Lineup vs Dodgers

George Springer, DH Daulton Varsho, CF Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B Jesús Sánchez, LF Kazuma Okamoto, 3B Ernie Clement, 2B Nathan Lukes, RF Andrés Giménez, SS Brandon Valenzuela, C

How to Watch Dodgers vs Blue Jays on Monday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Toronto Blue Jays on Monday, April 6 is 4:07 p.m. PT/7:07 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB App. It will also be nationally televised on TBS, truTV and HBO Max.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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