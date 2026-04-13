Dodgers' Max Muncy Lost 17 Pounds in Major Body Transformation Leading to Success

The Los Angeles Dodgers roster is full of star players from top to bottom, but this isn't the only reason why they have become a powerhouse.

It doesn't hurt to have talented guys across the board, but part of what makes Los Angeles special is the role players around the stars.

The Dodgers organization has devoted a lot of time and energy to finding players who can fit into certain roles, and the front office is picky about who they add to the team. Los Angeles has also done a good job over the years in finding diamonds in the rough from discarded players around the league.

One of the more successful examples of this is veteran infielder Max Muncy.

Muncy was designated for assignment by the Athletics organization before he signed with Los Angeles on a minor league contract.

Since then, Muncy has been one of the more underrated players on the Dodgers, helping the organization win three World Series titles. Muncy has also made two All-Star teams during his time with the Dodgers, and he has been a consistent force for the lineup.

Over this past offseason, Muncy decided to work on his body, and he lost 17 pounds in a massive transformation. Muncy opened up about how this all worked and what he did to make this a success over the winter.

“Really cut back on the bread,” Muncy said. “That’s a hard thing in our family. We really love bread.”

Muncy has always been a power hitter, but mobility has never been a strong suit for him. Over the last year or two, the veteran has tried to add this to his game, even as he has gotten older.

The infielder understands that if he wants to remain the starting third baseman for the Dodgers, he will need to improve his game in different areas. So, his body transformation should only help him in that process.

“Feel like I’m moving really well,” Muncy said. “Feel like I’m getting good reads on the ball. Most importantly, I feel like my feet are moving on every groundball. That’s something that I’ve always struggled with in the past. I just get stuck a little bit and that puts me in bad positions on certain hops.

"But I feel like everything’s moving fluidly and just feel healthy. That’s kind of the most important thing right now.”

So far this season, things have worked well for Muncy, as he is coming off a three-home run game against the Texas Rangers on Friday. This includes a walk-off home run, as Muncy is clearly seeing the ball very well right now.

Max Muncy walks it off for the @Dodgers with his THIRD homer of the night! pic.twitter.com/e9sWUqfmUl — MLB (@MLB) April 11, 2026

Today's athletes have so many resources available to them to take care of their bodies, and Muncy has tried to take advantage. The Dodgers have been happy with his contributions, leading them to sign the veteran to a one-year, $7 million contract extension for the 2027 season, which also includes a $10 million club option for 2028.

Overall, Muncy has hit .245 with four home runs and an OPS of .829 this season. Muncy remains one of the key players to the Dodgers' title plans, and if this team is going to win three straight World Series, he will be needed.

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