Dodgers Lineup vs Blue Jays: Miguel Rojas Starting After Sudden Death of Father
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The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to sweep the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday, putting the finishing touches on a dominant performance in the World Series rematch.
The Dodgers blew out the Blue Jays, 14-2, in the series opener on Monday. They came back with a 4-1 win on Tuesday in which Blue Jays manager John Schneider got ejected in a frustrating performance from Toronto.
The Blue Jays are playing for pride on Wednesday, as they look to salvage the series and get their season back on track as they're in the midst of a six-game losing streak. The Dodgers, on the other hand, are looking to continue their historic dominance to open the season.
Dodgers Starting Lineup
- Shohei Ohtani, DH
- Kyle Tucker, RF
- Will Smith, C
- Freddie Freeman, 1B
- Teoscar Hernández, LF
- Andy Pages, CF
- Max Muncy, 3B
- Alex Freeland, 2B
- Miguel Rojas, SS
Ohtani is leading off for the Dodgers while he also takes the mound as he fully showcases his two-way abilities.
Rojas is back in the lineup after being scratched from Tuesday's game to tend to a family matter. Rojas announced on Wednesday that his father suddenly passed away.
Dodgers vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup on Wednesday
Ohtani is getting his second pitching start of the year coming off an impressive debut last week against the Cleveland Guardians.
Ohtani pitched six innings, allowing just one hit while striking out six. He went 1-for-3 as a hitter that game with two walks.
Opposite Ohtani will be right-handed pitcher Dylan Cease, a familiar foe of the Dodgers.
Cease joined the Blue Jays this offseason on a seven-year, $210 million deal after spending the last two years with the San Diego Padres.
He's making his third start of the year, entering the game with a 2.79 ERA and 18 strikeouts across 9.2 innings pitched.
Over the last two years against the Dodgers, Cease has made seven starts (including the playoffs), sporting a 6.10 ERA with 38 strikeouts over 31 innings pitched.
How to Watch Dodgers vs Blue Jays on Wednesday
First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Toronto Blue Jays on Monday, April 6 is 12:07 p.m. PT/3:07 p.m. ET.
The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB App.
The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).
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Noah Camras graduated from the University of Southern California in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in sports media studies. He was born and raised in Los Angeles and has extensively covered Southern California sports in his career. Noah is the publisher of Dodgers on SI after contributing as a writer and editor over the last three years.Follow noahcamras