Dodgers Lineup vs Blue Jays: Miguel Rojas Starting After Sudden Death of Father

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to sweep the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday, putting the finishing touches on a dominant performance in the World Series rematch.

The Dodgers blew out the Blue Jays, 14-2, in the series opener on Monday. They came back with a 4-1 win on Tuesday in which Blue Jays manager John Schneider got ejected in a frustrating performance from Toronto.

The Blue Jays are playing for pride on Wednesday, as they look to salvage the series and get their season back on track as they're in the midst of a six-game losing streak. The Dodgers, on the other hand, are looking to continue their historic dominance to open the season.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Kyle Tucker, RF Will Smith, C Freddie Freeman, 1B Teoscar Hernández, LF Andy Pages, CF Max Muncy, 3B Alex Freeland, 2B Miguel Rojas, SS

Ohtani is leading off for the Dodgers while he also takes the mound as he fully showcases his two-way abilities.

Rojas is back in the lineup after being scratched from Tuesday's game to tend to a family matter. Rojas announced on Wednesday that his father suddenly passed away.

#Dodgers SS Miguel Rojas announced on Instagram that his father, Miguel Rojas Sr., suddenly passed away yesterday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/lQy1f9LjwB — Daniel Álvarez-Montes (@DanielAlvarezEE) April 8, 2026

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup on Wednesday

Ohtani is getting his second pitching start of the year coming off an impressive debut last week against the Cleveland Guardians.

Ohtani pitched six innings, allowing just one hit while striking out six. He went 1-for-3 as a hitter that game with two walks.

Opposite Ohtani will be right-handed pitcher Dylan Cease, a familiar foe of the Dodgers.

Cease joined the Blue Jays this offseason on a seven-year, $210 million deal after spending the last two years with the San Diego Padres.

He's making his third start of the year, entering the game with a 2.79 ERA and 18 strikeouts across 9.2 innings pitched.

Over the last two years against the Dodgers, Cease has made seven starts (including the playoffs), sporting a 6.10 ERA with 38 strikeouts over 31 innings pitched.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Blue Jays on Wednesday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Toronto Blue Jays on Monday, April 6 is 12:07 p.m. PT/3:07 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB App.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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