Dodgers Notes: Cody Bellinger Link, LA Could Trade for Outfielder, Roki Sasaki Plan

The Los Angeles Dodgers are fresh off their World Series win, capturing their second straight title, but the front office is just getting started, and they could even end up signing a former Dodger to the team.

Cody Bellinger, a former Dodgers prospect who became an MVP, has been rebuilding himself with the Chicago Cubs and the New York Yankees. He is once again entering free agency, though the Dodgers have a serious need in the outfield, and Bellinger's improved play could lead to a reunion.

If they don't sign Bellinger, Los Angeles might trade for an outfielder, possibly targeting Steven Kwan, an outfielder who the Dodgers wanted during last year's trade deadline.

In other news, the Dodgers have discussed their plan for Roki Sasaki, who was a starter during the regular season and then successfully transitioned into the bullpen in the postseason.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Tweets of the Day:

The way Andy Pages became unknowingly connected to this Emmanuel Clase betting situation is WILD 😳 pic.twitter.com/NhWkyJ7ZHJ — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) November 12, 2025

For #VeteransDay, the Dodgers hosted veterans and their families at Dodger Stadium for a special batting practice presented by @LACDMH! pic.twitter.com/zenHkEbaJk — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) November 12, 2025

Tommy Edman will receive surgery on his right ankle next week, via The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya. The news was confirmed by Dodgers' General Manager, Brandom Gomes.



He is expected to return during the start of Spring Training 🙌



We are wishing you a fast recovery, Tommy! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/mhwGdQo7Bs — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) November 12, 2025

