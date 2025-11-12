Dodgers Notes: Cody Bellinger Link, LA Could Trade for Outfielder, Roki Sasaki Plan
In this story:
The Los Angeles Dodgers are fresh off their World Series win, capturing their second straight title, but the front office is just getting started, and they could even end up signing a former Dodger to the team.
Cody Bellinger, a former Dodgers prospect who became an MVP, has been rebuilding himself with the Chicago Cubs and the New York Yankees. He is once again entering free agency, though the Dodgers have a serious need in the outfield, and Bellinger's improved play could lead to a reunion.
If they don't sign Bellinger, Los Angeles might trade for an outfielder, possibly targeting Steven Kwan, an outfielder who the Dodgers wanted during last year's trade deadline.
In other news, the Dodgers have discussed their plan for Roki Sasaki, who was a starter during the regular season and then successfully transitioned into the bullpen in the postseason.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):
