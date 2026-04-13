Dodgers Notes: Edwin Diaz Injury Concern, Shohei Ohtani Sends Warning, Blake Snell Goes Off on Fan

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Texas Rangers, 5-2, on Sunday afternoon and fell to 11-4 on the year.

Superstar Shohei Ohtani launched the first pitch the Dodgers saw into the stands for an early lead, but Rangers right-hander Jacob deGrom settled down after that, striking out nine across six dominant frames.

Dodgers right-hander Roki Sasaki hurled 94 pitches across four arduous innings and allowed two earned runs on five hits. He struck out six but walked five batters as his ERA improved to 6.23 on the year (it was 7.00 entering the game).

In other news, Dodgers closer Edwin Díaz has been dealing with a 1.7 mph drop on his average fastball velocity that has led to some potential concern. The Dodgers are being careful with Díaz, as he was unavailable on Saturday (and potentially Sunday).

“Two miles an hour, that’s pretty significant,” Roberts said. “So I think that’s why we sort of flagged it. We wanted to have him down [Saturday] and kind of see what we get. Because a couple days ago there were a lot of throws in there too. So just trying to also, like we’ve done many times, play the long game with our guys.”

Roberts was asked if Díaz would have been available in a potential save situation on Sunday. His response?

“I’m gonna keep that one to myself.”

In other news, Ohtani sent a warning to the rest of MLB. The four-time MVP had a slow start to 2026 — despite a historic 45-game on-base streak — and according to the superstar, the best is yet to come.

Finally, Dodgers southpaw Blake Snell shot back at a fan who was critical of his being on the injured list. He spoke on a recent live stream about the frustration he felt and the very real pain he is still feeling in his throwing arm.

"Like I can f---ing control that," Snell said of being on the IL, before talking to his shoulder. “Hey, shoulder. Don’t have inflammation. Don’t pitch in the postseason when your shoulder didn’t feel good. Don’t try to win a World Series. Oh, you can’t start the season because your shoulder still hurts from pitching?"

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Sends Warning to Rest of MLB

Dodgers' Blake Snell Fires Back at Fan for Questioning His Shoulder Injury

Former Dodgers Infielder Dies at 76

Dodgers' Roki Sasaki's New Pitch Turning Heads Around MLB

Dodgers Lineup vs Rangers: Teoscar Hernandez Out, Will Smith Sitting

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

All Shohei needed was one pitch! pic.twitter.com/nyuCiJSTaT — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 12, 2026

The Dodgers mourn the passing of longtime MLB player and manager as well as former Dodger infielder Phil Garner. Our condolences to his loved ones. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 12, 2026

What’d you think of Roki Sasaki’s outing today?



4 IP

5 H

2 ER

5 BB

6 K

pic.twitter.com/o9vnrqFVvN — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) April 12, 2026

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