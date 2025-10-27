Dodgers Notes: Yoshinobu Yamamoto Surprised Himself, Ex-Astros Slammed for LA Slander, More
Yoshinobu Yamamoto started Game 2 of the World Series for the Dodgers, and didn't disappoint. The second-year starter threw his second consecutive complete game, allowing just one run and striking out eight. After the game, the right-hander said he even surprised himself.
"To be honest, I was not thinking I can complete the game because my pitch count racked up kind of quickly. But I'm very happy I completed the game," Yamamoto said after the game.
Dodgers insider Doug McKain responded to former MLB outfielder Josh Reddick on X (formerly Twitter) in regard to Yamamoto's performance. After the Dodgers signed Yamamoto ahead of the 2024 season, Reddick expressed his confusion over the signing in a post.
"How do you give a guy $325 million without ever throwing a pitch in MLB," Reddick wrote.
McKain went back to the post after the Game 2 performance to respond to the former Dodger and Houston Astro.
"Because he can throw complete games in the World Series you idiot," McKain wrote.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Catcher Credits Yankees Superstar for Helping His Career
Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto May Have 'Changed the Future of Baseball' Says Insider
Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto Surprised Himself With World Series Performance
Dodgers Insider Shreds Former Astros Outfielder for Infamous Yoshinobu Yamamoto Tweet
Dave Roberts Gets Honest About Blue Jays Fans Booing Shohei Ohtani
Dodgers Outfielder Has 3-Word Message to Not Getting Any At-Bats in Playoffs
Dodgers Have Big Concern in World Series vs Blue Jays, Says Insider
Dodgers Tweets of the Day:
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.