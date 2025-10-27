Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Notes: Yoshinobu Yamamoto Surprised Himself, Ex-Astros Slammed for LA Slander, More

Aaron Coloma

Oct 25, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) throws a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the ninth inning during game two of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Yoshinobu Yamamoto started Game 2 of the World Series for the Dodgers, and didn't disappoint. The second-year starter threw his second consecutive complete game, allowing just one run and striking out eight. After the game, the right-hander said he even surprised himself.

"To be honest, I was not thinking I can complete the game because my pitch count racked up kind of quickly. But I'm very happy I completed the game," Yamamoto said after the game.

Dodgers insider Doug McKain responded to former MLB outfielder Josh Reddick on X (formerly Twitter) in regard to Yamamoto's performance. After the Dodgers signed Yamamoto ahead of the 2024 season, Reddick expressed his confusion over the signing in a post.

"How do you give a guy $325 million without ever throwing a pitch in MLB," Reddick wrote.

McKain went back to the post after the Game 2 performance to respond to the former Dodger and Houston Astro.

"Because he can throw complete games in the World Series you idiot," McKain wrote.

Published
Aaron Coloma
Aaron Coloma is a contributing writer for On SI based in Los Angeles. A 2024 graduate of Cal Poly Pomona, he previously covered collegiate and high school sports for The Poly Post and Valley Sports Telegram, respectively.

