Dodgers Scratch Miguel Rojas From Lineup vs Blue Jays, Insert Hyeseong Kim

The Los Angeles Dodgers have scratched infielder Miguel Rojas from Tuesday's lineup, inserting Hyeseong Kim at shortstop.

Rojas was scheduled to start at shortstop and bat eighth. Instead, it will be Kim.

Here's the new lineup:

Shohei Ohtani, DH Kyle Tucker, RF Will Smith, C Freddie Freeman, 1B Teoscar Hernández, LF Andy Pages, CF Max Muncy, 3B Hyeseong Kim, SS Alex Freeland, 2B

Miguel Rojas Scratched Due to Family Matter

The Dodgers announced that Miguel Rojas was scratched from the lineup to "tend to a family matter."

The team didn't provide any additional information at this time.

Miguel Rojas was scratched from the lineup to tend to a family matter. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 7, 2026

Miguel Rojas Back in Toronto After World Series Heroics

Rojas was looking forward to playing in Toronto after his heroics in the 2025 World Series.

With the Dodgers down to their final two outs in the ninth inning of Game 7, Rojas came up to the plate and hit a game-tying home run off of Blue Jays closer Jeff Hoffman.

Miguel Rojas with the biggest swing of his life.



What a decision from Dave Roberts to put him into this series.



The Dodgers and Blue Jays are tied at 4.pic.twitter.com/czc2KPJYXe — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) November 2, 2025

The home run goes down as one of the greatest in MLB history, and Rojas was excited to be back in Toronto this week to face the boos of the Toronto crowd.

"It's not like playing in front of our fans, it's playing in front of the whole city that was hopeful to win a World Series," Rojas said to MLB.com. "I'm expecting, for the first time in my life, to get booed when I play there."

He added to the California Post: "I really want to step in that batter’s box again and see how it’s gonna be."

Rojas wasn't in the lineup for Monday's game, but still ended up playing. He was brought into the game in the ninth inning to pitch with the Dodgers up 14-1. He allowed one run in his inning of work.

Rojas is set to get more playing time moving forward following the injury to Mookie Betts. Rojas and Kim are expected to platoon at shortstop for the time being, although manager Dave Roberts wants to make sure Rojas still gets opportunities against right-handed pitching.

"I would say that the platoon more so is [at] short. But I also see Miggy getting at-bats potentially at short if a right-hander [is starting]," Roberts said.

Rojas was set to start against a right-hander in Kevin Gausman on Tuesday. It remains to be seen when he's able to return to the team as he tends to the family matter.

Roberts should have an update on Rojas after the game. For now, Kim is taking over on Tuesday.

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