Dodgers World Series Champion Pitcher Linked to Rival Diamondbacks in Free Agency

The Los Angeles Dodgers used Roki Sasaki as their closer for their postseason run in 2025, but it likely would've been reliever Michael Kopech had he not been injured.

The ailing bullpen was LA's biggest weakness heading into October as the unit was plagued by injuries and poor performance all of last year. Kopech was one of the many Dodgers pitchers to find himself on the injured list.

The right-hander made just 14 appearances for the Dodgers last season, posting a 2.45 ERA. Given the struggles of other relievers such as Blake Treinen and Tanner Scott in 2025, Kopech could have once again played a pivotal role for the Dodgers.

In 2024, Kopech had a dominant performance with the Dodgers in the second half of the season. LA acquired Kopech in a three-team trade with the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago White Sox at the deadline. It was the same deal that sent Tommy Edman (the eventual National League Championship Series MVP that October) to the Dodgers.

Kopech sported a 1.13 ERA with the Dodgers in 2024. He went 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA and 10 strikeouts across nine innings throughout the postseason.

The expectation was that he would do the same for the Dodgers in 2025, but two separate injuries sidelined Kopech for a majority of the season.

After the Dodgers defeated the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7 of the World Series, Kopech became one of seven LA free agents to hit the open market.

The right-hander has had a quiet free agency process, but had been linked to the San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees during the offseason. Kopech could have been re-signed by the Dodgers over the winter, but after the back-to-back champions signed Edwin Diaz to a three-year, $69 million deal, the chances of the right-hander returning seemed slim.

Just a few weeks into the 2026 season, Kopech has been linked to another National League West team as his best landing spot: the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer believes Kopech can earn the title he missed out on in LA: closer.

"If the D-backs are to have any hope of taking down the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West, they need to do something about their bullpen," Rymer wrote.

"The closer's role is no place for Paul Sewald at this stage, and all the team's relievers have fanned only 30 of the 161 batters they have faced so far. A situation like that is crying out for Kopech's upside."

Will Klein Would've Never Been on Dodgers Roster if Not For Michael Kopech Injury

The 2025 World Series had an unlikely Dodgers hero in reliever Will Klein, but he would have never been on the roster if not for Kopech.

Kopech was placed on the injured list for the second time in late September with right knee inflammation. Who did the Dodgers recall? None other than Klein.

Klein became a Dodgers fan favorite after pitching four scoreless innings in Game 3 of the World Series, an 18-inning thriller. The right-hander was the last man standing in the bullpen and he was ready for the challenge as he threw 72 pitches in the 18-inning thriller.

And the rest, as they say, is history.

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