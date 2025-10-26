Yoshinobu Yamamoto Throws Complete Game to Lead Dodgers to World Series Game 2 Win
The Los Angeles Dodgers bounced back from a crushing loss in Game 1 of the World Series with a 5-1 victory against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto had a great outing for the Dodgers, throwing his second straight complete game while allowing only one run. He has been fantastic for the Dodgers this postseason, posting a 1.59 ERA through his four starts in October.
The last player to throw consecutive complete games in the postseason was Curt Schilling in 2001 with the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw all nine innings in three consecutive games against the St. Louis Cardinals and Atlanta Braves.
The Dodgers took a lead early against former division rival Kevin Gausman, with Will Smith scoring Freddie Freeman in the top of the first inning after Freeman doubled to right.
Toronto struck back a couple of innings later through catcher Alejandro Kirk, who hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the third inning.
The Dodgers didn 't record another hit until the top of the seventh inning, when Will Smith gave the Dodgers a 2-1 lead with a solo home run — his first this postseason. They didn't stop there, however, as third baseman Max Muncy tacked on another solo shot two batters later, forcing Gausman out of the game.
LA kept the ball rolling in the top of the eighth inning, loading the bases with one out. A wild pitch scored Andy Pages, and Will Smith beat out a double play ball to score Shohei Ohtani. A three-pitch strikeout in the next at-bat ended the inning, but the damage had been done.
This was a huge win for the Dodgers, who head back to Dodger Stadium with the series tied at one. The next three games will be held in LA, and the Dodgers will look to give themselves a significant advantage for the remainder of the series — if not win the whole thing — at home.
Tyler Glasnow will start Game 3, and looks to give the Dodgers a lead in the World Series in front of the home crowd. The third game of the series comes Monday at 5:00 p.m. PT.
