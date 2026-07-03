Opposing GMs 'Terrified' to Trade With Dodgers' Andrew Friedman, Says Insider

The Los Angeles Dodgers are no strangers to coming out on top in trades.

A lot of that can be credited to the mastermind that is Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman.

More often than not, Friedman has pulled off trades that have resulted in the Dodgers coming out on the winning end. This is somewhere that Friedman has shined since emerging in the front office in LA.

Because of that, teams aren't exactly jumping at the opportunity to make a trade with the Dodgers.

ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan went as far as to say that opposing general managers are "terrified" to make a deal with Friedman and the Dodgers with the deadline approaching.

"I think if you give them sodium pentothal, they would say that they're terrified of making a trade with him," Passan said on 97.1 The Fan. "Because he wins most of them and he's done really well. I think more than anything, they are wary that the Dodgers are very very good at keeping the guys who turn out to be solid and getting rid of the guys who don't.

"You've seen it time again, there haven't been a whole lot of prospects that the Dodgers have traded who have panned out elsewhere."

While rival teams are aware of the Dodgers' track record of success in the trade market, Passan noted that it is unlikely to deter clubs from doing business with Los Angeles.

If another team believes a deal benefits the organization, LA's history of winning trades will not necessarily prevent an agreement from getting done.

"There haven't been a lot of trades that the Dodgers have made where afterward it's like, 'Yeah, the Dodgers lost that one,'" Passan said. "So teams are wary, but they're also confident in their own evaluation process."

Since Friedman arrived on the scene in 2014, he has transformed the Dodgers into a juggernaut.

His tenure at the helm has been highlighted by a .623 regular-season winning percentage, multiple NL pennants, three World Series titles and establishing an elite, top-tier farm system year in and year out.

It's been incredible to witness on the side of the Dodgers. Freidman has managed to balance trading and spending on elite talents like Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, to name a few.

Whether it's via trade or by signing a big-time free agent, it's worked more for the Dodgers than for the other teams in the league.

Whether or not it scares teams away at some point remains to be seen.

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