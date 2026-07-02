Dodgers Notes: Mookie Betts Injury Update, LA Demotes Pitcher, Dalton Rushing's Adjustment

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Athletics, 7-1, on Wednesday evening and fell to 56-31 on the year.

It was supposed to be a bullpen game for LA as Jack Dreyer struck out the side in the opening inning. However, it was Charlie Barnes who ate the remaining frames for the back-to-back defending champions as he allowed seven earned runs on 12 hits, striking out two.

Offensively, the lone run belonged to Freddie Freeman who slammed a solo shot in the third inning to tie things up, but that was the extent of the production from the Dodgers' bats.

A major player who was absent for the eventual loss was superstar Mookie Betts. The shortstop was scratched less than two hours before Wednesday's contest as he dealt with wrist soreness and was replaced by veteran Miguel Rojas.

After the game, Roberts said the injury wasn't serious, and he expected Betts in the lineup on Thursday.

“I think more just get ahead of it, don’t have an incident on how it happened, but he said with treatment he felt better, felt a lot of relief,” Roberts said. “So our expectation is tomorrow he’ll be back in there.”

In other news, the Dodgers demoted a pitcher ahead of their game against the Athletics in order to call up Barnes, who was later charged with the loss. The right-hander who was sent back to Triple-A was called up about 24 hours prior in a move that is indicative of the grind of a minor league ball player.

Finally, manager Dave Roberts gave young catcher Dalton Rushing a small tweak in his swing that led to immediate results. The young catcher detailed what it was like to not only hear the new information, but how open he was to it.

"Doc comes up yesterday and it was something he sees. He saw something mechanically in my swing and pointed it out to me," Rushing said. "And a lot of guys are just like, 'He's not a hitting coach,' and it's just like he's watched a lot of baseball in his life. So, he came up, pointed it out to me and sure enough, the next at-bat [the home run] happens and I'm like, 'Are you a hitting coach, Doc?'"

For a man who has 1,000 career wins to his name, it appears wise to take his hitting advice.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Scratch Mookie Betts From Lineup for Wednesday's Game vs Athletics

Dodgers Demote Pitcher, Call Up Charlie Barnes Ahead of Bullpen Game

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Tweaked Dalton Rushing's Swing Leading to Instant Results

Former Dodgers, Yankees Pitcher Signals Retirement Plan

Former Dodgers Fan Favorite Joe Kelly Returns to Baseball in New Role

Dodgers' Dave Roberts 'Surprised' With Roki Sasaki's Sudden Struggles

Dodgers Connected to Tigers All-Star Infielder Ahead of Trade Deadline

Dodgers Lineup vs Athletics: Dalton Rushing and Teoscar Hernandez Out

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts admitted he's "surprised" by Roki Sasaki's sudden struggles after he had such a strong stretch of pitching😳😳😳



On a scale of 1-10, what's your confidence level in Sasaki right now?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/jgVvwakuP9 — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) July 1, 2026

Jack strikes out the side! pic.twitter.com/Y5waM1Q2Ww — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 2, 2026

Christian Zazueta has a unicorn-level fastball.



The @Dodgers RHP now ranks as their clear-cut No. 1 pitching prospect and a top 50 prospect in baseball.



Top 100 risers: https://t.co/ELpjS45Qu6 pic.twitter.com/KhRvmWwKQN — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) July 1, 2026

Mookie Betts has been scratched from tonight’s lineup.



The Dodgers say Betts is dealing with wrist soreness and are “erring on the side of caution,” per @ByJackHarris. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/hdMCdEf6DJ — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) July 2, 2026

More of Shohei in the bullpen today. Pitching Friday!

©️SportsNetLA pic.twitter.com/ZZDWDa1rah — James¹⁷¹⁸🎌 (@ShotimeLAD) July 2, 2026

Make it 14 on the year for Josue De Paula 🚀 pic.twitter.com/ggBuB6Zl75 — Tulsa Drillers (@TulsaDrillers) July 2, 2026

An impressive career so far from Dave Roberts 👏



Here’s how his 1,000 wins break down by opponent: pic.twitter.com/gGGLoZCGjR — MLB (@MLB) July 1, 2026

Kyle Tucker's four walks tonight set a new career-high. He matched his previous high on May 10 with three walks against the Braves earlier this season. — Dodger Insider (@DodgerInsider) July 2, 2026

New ballgame, thanks to Ryan Fitzgerald! pic.twitter.com/q7PKWbCKic — Oklahoma City Comets (@OKC_comets) July 2, 2026

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