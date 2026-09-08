Pitcher Traded By Dodgers Stayed Back to Cheer on Teammates From Stands

José Rodríguez was 4-3 with a 3.38 ERA in 21 games for the Oklahoma City Comets, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ top farm team, when he was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays on Sept. 1. He struck out 36 batters in 29.1 innings with a 1.40 WHIP.

That wasn't good enough to crack the Dodgers' major league bullpen or 40-man roster. For the Blue Jays, it made the right-handed pitcher an appealing trade target.

Toronto currently has nine pitchers on its injured list as it closes in on an American League wild-card berth. In need of reinforcements, the Blue Jays turned to Rodriguez, whom the Dodgers signed as an amateur out of Oaxaca, Mexico on June 13, 2019.

After seven seasons in the Dodgers organization, Rodriguez was in no hurry to leave. Alex Freedman, the Comets' play-by-play broadcaster, spotted Rodriguez in the stands on the day he was traded — watching his former teammates take on the Round Rock Express.

José Rodríguez has been one of my favorites the last two seasons, both as a player and a person.



Traded earlier today, he is watching his now former teammates from the stands in Round Rock.



Blue Jays, you got a good one. pic.twitter.com/K8uYuTq0XX — Alex Freedman (@azfreedman) September 2, 2026

"José Rodríguez has been one of my favorites the last two seasons, both as a player and a person," Freedman wrote on Twitter/X. "Traded earlier today, he is watching his now former teammates from the stands in Round Rock. Blue Jays, you got a good one."

José Rodríguez made six appearances for the Dodgers in spring training. He went 1-1 with a 7.20 ERA and one save. In five innings, he allowed eight hits, four runs, two walks and struck out seven batters.

According to MLB Pipeline, José Rodríguez was the No. 29 prospect in the Dodgers’ system. The changeup is his primary weaon, “with tremendous fade and some depth as well,” according to Pipeline’s scouting report.

“Though he’s a lanky 6-foot-6, Rodriguez repeats his mechanics well enough to provide consistent strikes,” the report reads. “He creates 7+ feet of extension with his delivery, which enables his pitches to get on hitters much more quickly than expected. He hasn’t been able to add much strength since turning pro, and if he can, his stuff could kick up and enhance his chances of becoming a No. 4 starter.”

Rodriguez threw a scoreless inning in his debut with the Buffalo Bisons, the Blue Jays' Triple-A affiliate.

In exchange for Rodriguez, the Dodgers acquired 20-year-old right-handed pitcher Sebastian Rodriguez and assigned him to their Dominican Summer League affiliate.

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