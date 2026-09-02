Dodgers Roundup: LA Makes Trade With Blue Jays, Cuts Ties With Veteran, 4 Players Added to Roster

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the St. Louis Cardinals, 13-8, on Tuesday evening and fell to 82-56 on the year.

The Cardinals got to Eric Lauer early as he allowed seven earned runs in just three frames, striking out two in the process. Offensively, Mookie Betts and Tommy Edman enjoyed multi-hit nights with four runs being driven in by the 2018 American League MVP.

Ahead of the eventual defeat, LA made a rare September trade to kick off the new month and acquired a right-handed pitcher from the Toronto Blue Jays. Although the baseball world is about a month removed from the trade deadline, teams are still allowed to trade players that aren't on the 40-man rosters.

In other news, the defending champions cut ties with a veteran catcher in a six-player roster move. Not only is All-Star backstop Will Smith finally back after close to three months on the injured list, but backup catcher Dalton Rushing was also activated after one month on the shelf with a slightly torn UCL.

The reinforcements didn't end there as All-Star left-handed pitcher Justin Wrobleski, who has now moved to the bullpen, was activated on Tuesday after serving time on the injured list last month with forearm tightness. Infielder Alex Freeland, who last played at the MLB level towards the end of July before Tuesday night, was added back to the active roster as well.

Freeland had a .230 batting average this season across 73 games in MLB before Tuesday night, and showed much plate discipline as well as above-average defensive capabilities. The percentage of pitches he chased outside of the strikezone was just 22.6% (good for the 88th percentile across MLB) and defensively, his Outs Above Average grading of plus-three puts him in the 85th percentile among qualified fielders.

He'll likely play a good amount of second base moving forward while Tommy Edman moves to center field.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Make Rare September Trade, Acquire Pitcher From Blue Jays

Dodgers Cut Ties With Catcher, Activate Will Smith and Dalton Rushing in Massive 6-Player Roster Move

Dodgers Bullpen to Get Major Boost in Form of All-Star Pitcher

Dodgers to Promote 25-Year-Old Infielder From Triple-A: Report

Dodgers Lineup vs Cardinals: Will Smith Starting After 3-Month Absence

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

The Dodgers are calling up Alex Freeland from Triple-A as part of their September call-ups🚨🚨🚨



That means James Tibbs III is not being called up...⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/zLtGmeRmsU — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) September 1, 2026

Roki Sasaki began throwing again today despite being on the Injured List.



Dave Roberts did state that Sasaki would continue throwing while nurturing the blister in his middle finger by bandaging it. pic.twitter.com/AczC7zbgxU — Adrian Medina (@AdrianMedina_16) September 1, 2026

Kim doubles to take the lead🔥 pic.twitter.com/QS8PQAjkoe — Oklahoma City Comets (@OKC_comets) September 2, 2026

The Dodgers bullpen is getting a major All-Star reinforcement (potentially as soon as this week)👀👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/jn1ECOFwJs — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) September 1, 2026

Tyler Glasnow is becoming a serious October problem@FabianArdaya breaks down what makes Glasnow's arsenal so difficult to handle, also pointing to how quickly Glasnow settled back in after returning from injury



“It's an unhittable arsenal when he's really on.” pic.twitter.com/J8fiNPlEio — Dodgers Collective (@DodgersHMA) September 1, 2026

New guy’s big night out at the ball game @Dodgers ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/J62v49ji6O — LA Kings (@LAKings) September 2, 2026

With 25 games remaining in the regular season, Freddie Freeman is only 5 extra base hits away from 1,000 career extra base hits.



Only 39 players in major league history have achieved that.#Dodgers #MLB — David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) September 1, 2026

If you want to understand Yoshinobu Yamamoto, there’s one person you shouldn’t overlook: Osamu Yada. 🇯🇵⚾️



Yada has worked with Yamamoto since his first year with the Orix Buffaloes, helping him develop not only physically, but also mentally.



His influence goes far beyond… pic.twitter.com/MNhUXtWWkJ — Takumi from Japan 🇯🇵 (@TheVelocityVers) September 1, 2026

The Dodgers have activated catchers Will Smith and Dalton Rushing and LHP Justin Wrobleski from the injured list, and added IF Alex Freeland to the active roster. In order to make room on the roster, the Dodgers optioned OF Alek Thomas and designated catcher Ben Rortvedt for… — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 1, 2026

No doubter from Fitzgerald☄️ pic.twitter.com/C0Kk60UneO — Oklahoma City Comets (@OKC_comets) September 2, 2026

Keep Shohei Ohtani off the mound for the postseason?⚾ @DMAC_LA @JamesDKoh



Former MLB catcher @ChrisGimenez5 breaks down why the Dodgers should keep him focused on DHing for now. pic.twitter.com/Zmi9HBAfyi — 97.1 The Fan (@TheFanLA) September 2, 2026

Mental health matters on and off the field. Take care of your mental well-being by visiting @LACDMH at https://t.co/mb3C9Ra1uE or calling the 24/7 help line at 800-854-7771. pic.twitter.com/DLj9zUT2id — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 1, 2026

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