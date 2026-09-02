Dodgers Roundup: LA Makes Trade With Blue Jays, Cuts Ties With Veteran, 4 Players Added to Roster
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The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the St. Louis Cardinals, 13-8, on Tuesday evening and fell to 82-56 on the year.
The Cardinals got to Eric Lauer early as he allowed seven earned runs in just three frames, striking out two in the process. Offensively, Mookie Betts and Tommy Edman enjoyed multi-hit nights with four runs being driven in by the 2018 American League MVP.
Ahead of the eventual defeat, LA made a rare September trade to kick off the new month and acquired a right-handed pitcher from the Toronto Blue Jays. Although the baseball world is about a month removed from the trade deadline, teams are still allowed to trade players that aren't on the 40-man rosters.
In other news, the defending champions cut ties with a veteran catcher in a six-player roster move. Not only is All-Star backstop Will Smith finally back after close to three months on the injured list, but backup catcher Dalton Rushing was also activated after one month on the shelf with a slightly torn UCL.
The reinforcements didn't end there as All-Star left-handed pitcher Justin Wrobleski, who has now moved to the bullpen, was activated on Tuesday after serving time on the injured list last month with forearm tightness. Infielder Alex Freeland, who last played at the MLB level towards the end of July before Tuesday night, was added back to the active roster as well.
Freeland had a .230 batting average this season across 73 games in MLB before Tuesday night, and showed much plate discipline as well as above-average defensive capabilities. The percentage of pitches he chased outside of the strikezone was just 22.6% (good for the 88th percentile across MLB) and defensively, his Outs Above Average grading of plus-three puts him in the 85th percentile among qualified fielders.
He'll likely play a good amount of second base moving forward while Tommy Edman moves to center field.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Make Rare September Trade, Acquire Pitcher From Blue Jays
Dodgers Cut Ties With Catcher, Activate Will Smith and Dalton Rushing in Massive 6-Player Roster Move
Dodgers Bullpen to Get Major Boost in Form of All-Star Pitcher
Dodgers to Promote 25-Year-Old Infielder From Triple-A: Report
Dodgers Lineup vs Cardinals: Will Smith Starting After 3-Month Absence
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson