Rival Executive Has Lame Reaction to Dodgers' Tarik Skubal Trade

The Los Angeles Dodgers sent shockwaves throughout the baseball world on Saturday, acquiring ace left-hander Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers.

The interest in Skubal from the Dodgers had been downplayed for weeks, with the front office pushing back on the team making a blockbuster trade. But in the end, Skubal now finds himself in Los Angeles, looking to help the Dodgers complete the three-peat this season.

Following another All-Star addition for the Dodgers, the same narratives have come out about Los Angeles "ruining" baseball. Teams and fans across the league have been expecting Skubal to land with the Dodgers, but now that it's actually happened, the anger has ensued.

One rival executive, whose team didn't try to land the ace, had a lame response to the team's acquisition of Skubal, seemingly giving up on the season.

“No use playing the rest of the year," the rival exec said to USA Today's Bob Nightengale. "It’s over."

The comments from this executive are interesting, especially since the game isn't played on paper. There are so many different things that could go wrong the rest of the way, and there are a ton of very good teams who could knock off the Dodgers.

Nothing is guaranteed, and with baseball being such a fickle sport at times, the Dodgers will have to earn a third straight World Series title. Even last year, Los Angeles entered the playoffs as the No. 3 seed in the National League and had to complete a comeback in the top of the ninth inning in Game 7 of the World Series.

Unlike free agency, the Dodgers had to send out three prospects to land Skubal from the Tigers. Multiple other teams were in the running to get the left-hander, but some were wary of sending out prospects since Skubal will be a free agent after the 2026 season concludes.

Due to the Dodgers' loaded farm system, they were able to make this trade while still having multiple top-tier prospects. Skubal is just another case of the Dodgers having a strong scouting system that leads to them bringing in an All-Star player.

Skubal, himself, said it best while speaking to reporters for the first time as a Dodger.

"Every team could trade for me, every team could make that acquisition. I don’t really sympathize with people that blame the Dodgers for anything they’ve done," he said.

"They’ve developed a really good organization. They draft well. They acquire talent really well. They retain talent. It’s a winning organization."

The Dodgers didn't necessarily need Skubal, but having the chance to bring in the reigning two-time Cy Young Award winner was too good for the front office to pass up. Now the quest for a three-peat has been kicked into high gear, and the Dodgers will try to "ruin" baseball once again — this time with one of the game's best pitchers helping them out.

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