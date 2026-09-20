Tarik Skubal Away From Team as Dodgers Call Up Emmet Sheehan in Massive 4-Player Roster Move

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced a major roster move ahead of Sunday's series finale against the San Francisco Giants.

The Dodgers have recalled right-handed pitchers Emmet Sheehan and Kyle Hurt from Triple-A. Sheehan will take down bulk innings on Sunday as LA looks to preserve the bullpen heading into the final week of the regular season.

As for the corresponding moves, left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal was placed on the bereavement list and will be away from the team for "a couple days," per manager Dave Roberts. Additionally, right-hander Seth Halvorsen was optioned.

The Dodgers recalled RHPs Emmet Sheehan and Kyle Hurt, optioned RHP Seth Halvorsen and placed LHP Tarik Skubal on the bereavement list. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 20, 2026

Dodgers Recall Emmet Sheehan, Kyle Hurt

Sheehan was surprisingly demoted this past week amid a dominant stretch of play.

Across his last two starts at the MLB level, Sheehan allowed just one run over 11.2 innings with 15 strikeouts.

“Man, Emmet’s been great. The last two have been fantastic,” Roberts said after he was sent down. “Emmet’s done everything he can do in his power to force our hand, which I love. ... The last two have been really good.”

Now, Sheehan is getting another opportunity to take down bulk innings and audition for a spot on the postseason roster. If he has another strong outing, he'll likely secure a spot in the postseason bullpen as a multi-inning option.

As for Hurt, he's been up and down multiple times this season. The right-hander has made 43 appearances at the big league level, compiling a 4.33 ERA with 56 strikeouts to 23 walks over 43.2 innings of work.

He's unlikely to factor into the team's October plans, but could take down innings over the final week of the regular season.

Dodgers Place Tarik Skubal on Bereavement List, Option Seth Halvorsen

Skubal will deal with a personal matter for the next couple days, but should be back in time to make one more start before the conclusion of the regular season.

He pitched on Saturday, allowing four runs over five innings with three strikeouts.

As for Halvorsen, he's made 11 appearances at the big league level for the Dodgers this season, accruing an 8.10 ERA with six strikeouts to two walks over 10 innings of work.

He was acquired by the Dodgers a couple weeks before the trade deadline in a three-player deal with the Colorado Rockies. He likely won't return to the big league club for the remainder of the year.

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