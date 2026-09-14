Dodgers Notes: Veteran Suffers Significant Injury, Freddie Freeman Setback, Competition for Tarik Skubal?
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The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Miami Marlins, 6-4, on Sunday and fell to 90-59 on the year.
Emmet Sheehan struck out five across six scoreless innings of work. He walked just one batter and allowed two hits
The bullpen faltered, though, as Tanner Scott was charged with the loss after recording just one out while surrendering three earned runs off of three hits. Brock Stewart, however, gave up the walk-off two-run home run.
Offensively, Josue De Paula collected his first MLB hit in epic fashion with a 416-foot two-run blast that left his bat at 108.2 mph (just days after displaying his confidence on facing MLB pitchers). His home run was the first of a two-hit outing from the rookie who joined Mookie Betts and Alex Freeland with multi-hit performances in the loss.
In an unfortunate turn of events, veteran Miguel Rojas — playing in Miami for perhaps the final time after spending the 2015-22 seasons with the franchise — aggravated his right labrum during an eighth inning attempt at diving for a ground ball. Rojas will get treatment on Monday but hopes to not miss much time as he has played through a labrum tear for multiple years.
Additionally, superstar Freddie Freeman will be out of Monday's lineup once again, according to manager Dave Roberts. The first baseman is hitting an uncharacteristic 1-for-26 in the last seven games. Roberts provided the latest on the veteran and didn't sound confident in Freeman's original assessment.
“When I talked to him today, he said 'I'm fine,' but from watching his swing, it's clear he's not his usual self, and defensively, he's not moving like he used to," Roberts said.
Finally, there appears to be some major competition for two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal ahead of his upcoming free agency. The reigning American League champions are also expected to make a run at the southpaw, in addition to the Dodgers, who gave up their Nos. 5, 7 and 17th ranked prospects for him at the deadline.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers, Blue Jays Expected to Compete for Tarik Skubal in Free Agency
Dodgers Fans Will Love Josue De Paula's Message to Opposing Pitchers
Shohei Ohtani's Injury Appears Worse Than Dodgers Initially Let On
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson