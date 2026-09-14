Dodgers Notes: Veteran Suffers Significant Injury, Freddie Freeman Setback, Competition for Tarik Skubal?

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Miami Marlins, 6-4, on Sunday and fell to 90-59 on the year.

Emmet Sheehan struck out five across six scoreless innings of work. He walked just one batter and allowed two hits

The bullpen faltered, though, as Tanner Scott was charged with the loss after recording just one out while surrendering three earned runs off of three hits. Brock Stewart, however, gave up the walk-off two-run home run.

Offensively, Josue De Paula collected his first MLB hit in epic fashion with a 416-foot two-run blast that left his bat at 108.2 mph (just days after displaying his confidence on facing MLB pitchers). His home run was the first of a two-hit outing from the rookie who joined Mookie Betts and Alex Freeland with multi-hit performances in the loss.

Josue De Paula on his first homer in the MLB:



"I'll never forget it. It was awesome." pic.twitter.com/4OFaY0TP41 — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) September 13, 2026

In an unfortunate turn of events, veteran Miguel Rojas — playing in Miami for perhaps the final time after spending the 2015-22 seasons with the franchise — aggravated his right labrum during an eighth inning attempt at diving for a ground ball. Rojas will get treatment on Monday but hopes to not miss much time as he has played through a labrum tear for multiple years.

#Dodgers Miguel Rojas said he aggravated his right shoulder on that dive in the eighth inning. Has been playing with a labrum tear for years. Will get treatment tomorrow but hopes it won't sideline him for long — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) September 13, 2026

Additionally, superstar Freddie Freeman will be out of Monday's lineup once again, according to manager Dave Roberts. The first baseman is hitting an uncharacteristic 1-for-26 in the last seven games. Roberts provided the latest on the veteran and didn't sound confident in Freeman's original assessment.

“When I talked to him today, he said 'I'm fine,' but from watching his swing, it's clear he's not his usual self, and defensively, he's not moving like he used to," Roberts said.

Finally, there appears to be some major competition for two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal ahead of his upcoming free agency. The reigning American League champions are also expected to make a run at the southpaw, in addition to the Dodgers, who gave up their Nos. 5, 7 and 17th ranked prospects for him at the deadline.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers, Blue Jays Expected to Compete for Tarik Skubal in Free Agency

Dodgers Fans Will Love Josue De Paula's Message to Opposing Pitchers

Shohei Ohtani's Injury Appears Worse Than Dodgers Initially Let On

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Josue De Paula on his biggest takeaway from his first weekend in the big leagues, per @SportsNetLA:



“One thing I didn’t expect was this team to be so cool. The way they’ve accepted me, the way they greeted me, making me feel comfortable, and putting me in a better position to be… pic.twitter.com/4ucq10zRSu — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) September 13, 2026

"He can help them win a World Series just DH'ing"



Do you think the Dodgers have enough to win the World Series with Shohei Ohtani limited to being a designated hitter?@Dodgers | #Dodgers

🔗 https://t.co/iXax8hx4iO pic.twitter.com/gFq7mGNTjl — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) September 13, 2026

Welcome to Double-A, Eduardo Quintero!



Quintero ties the game in the 9th with a 2-run homer! pic.twitter.com/kVCQSIhlcV — Tulsa Drillers (@TulsaDrillers) September 13, 2026

Freddie Freeman is currently dealing with right knee tendinitis and it’s something Freeman has dealt with about 2 years.



This latest stretch has been especially concerning, with the issue seemingly taking a toll on both sides of his game.



per @DodgersBeat pic.twitter.com/X4V9Mott2Z — DodgersMuse (@LADodgersMuse) September 13, 2026

Since returning from the minors, Emmet Sheehan has been on fire!



Today, he struck out five over six scoreless innings against the Marlins while showing off the best fastball he’s had all year. pic.twitter.com/gB6aw53v9C — Pitch Profiler (@pitchprofiler) September 13, 2026

Blake Snell helping out Dino Ebel and JDP with the OF drills. #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/enDB5F1pUm — David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) September 13, 2026

Six scoreless innings in Miami for Emmet! pic.twitter.com/fYIv94QVQj — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 13, 2026

For Edward Fergus Jr.



Emmet honored his uncle today, wearing the initials E.F. on his hat in remembrance of him and the others that lost their lives on September 11, 2001. pic.twitter.com/gIuNo30N0s — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 13, 2026

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