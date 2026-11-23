The Los Angeles Dodgers did not sign two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal this offseaosn, as the left-handed pitcher inked a deal with the New York Mets for $450 million over the next nine years. It is the largest contract for a pitcher in MLB history, surpassing 2025 World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto's $325 million pact signed ahead of the 2024 campaign.

Tthe Dodgers reportedly never made an offer to Skubal, as reported by MLB insider Alden Gonzalez. The impending lockout and payroll restrictions were cited as the main reasons as to why LA never pulled the trigger.

"The Dodgers never got to a point where they made Tarik Skubal an offer, according to sources. They wanted him back, and were willing to ultimately go long-term, but the uncertainty of a new CBA and what the economic model might look like prevented them from doing so pre-lockout," Gonzalez wrote on Twitter/X.

In other news, a trade proposal to reel in Miami Marlins star Xavier Edwards was drawn up, but it would be at the expense of two high-end prospects. MLB insider and former general manager Jim Bowden hypothesized the deal that would land LA a consistent bat at second base.

"I would like to see the Dodgers upgrade second base this offseason, with the goal of getting younger and more athletic, and a trade for Edwards would accomplish just that," Bowden wrote. "Edwards is just 27 and has three more years of team control. He is coming off a 3 WAR season with a .360 on-base percentage and 21 stolen bases. He runs well and controls the strike zone."

Edwards has hit .291 over his last four seasons (381 games) with Miami, but his age and defensive presence are just as vital. Not only could he act as another solid hitter in an elite Dodgers lineup, but he could perhaps serve as an everyday shortstop, move Tommy Edman to a lesser role and move Mookie Betts to second base to avoid wear and tear.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Tarik Skubal Signs Record Contract With Mets; What's Next for the Dodgers?

Surprising Details Emerge on Dodgers’ Tarik Skubal Pursuit Before $450 Million Mets Deal

Dodgers Trade Proposal Lands Marlins Star Infielder for 2 Top Prospects

Dodgers Could Soon Benefit From an Overlooked Trade Deadline Addition

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

The Dodgers' current starting pitching depth with Tarik Skubal joining the Mets:



- Yoshinobu Yamamoto

- Blake Snell

- Tyler Glasnow

- Shohei Ohtani

- Roki Sasaki

- Justin Wrobleski

- Emmet Sheehan

- Gavin Stone



The Dodgers could very well add another starter, but don't need to. pic.twitter.com/mvMdAvQbl4 — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) November 22, 2026

The Dodgers were open to a long term deal with Tarik Skubal but never made him an offer before he signed with the Mets, per ESPN's Alden González.



Their current rotation has Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow at the top, with Shohei Ohtani unlikely to start the… pic.twitter.com/Nhqj8Tt01e — Strikeouts & Dingers (@KsAndDingers) November 23, 2026

Josue De Paula might not be the first prospect to get a crack at the Dodgers Opening Day roster? 🤔



Stephen Parello believes James Tibbs III, not Josue De Paula, should be the first prospect to get a shot at the Dodgers’ 2027 Opening Day Roster.



Thoughts? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/EkYpK1kHsB — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) November 22, 2026

The Dodgers never got to a point where they made Tarik Skubal an offer, per @Alden_Gonzalez



They wanted him back and were open to a long-term deal, but CBA uncertainty prevented an agreement before the lockout. pic.twitter.com/O9Je4EvOEv — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) November 22, 2026

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