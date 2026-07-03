Dodgers’ Mookie Betts Feels Like Steph Curry Right Now

When someone is feeling like a four-time NBA champion and 12-time All-Star, you can only assume they're on the right track.

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts — a four-time champion and eight-time All-Star in his own right — recently claimed that he is feeling like Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry as of late.

Betts is hitting .248 this season with 11 home runs and a wRC+ of 105 (with 100 being league average), but appears to have tapped into some more power recently.

Not only is the superstar shortstop batting .358/.394/.657 an OPS of 1.051 in his last 16 games, but almost half of his total home runs on the year have arrived during this span as he has left the ball park five times.

“It’s like Steph,” Betts said earlier this week, via The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya. “You just need to see a ball go through the rim.”

Betts had three consecutive games with a home run from June 25-27, during the series finale on the road against the Minnesota Twins and for the first two games of last weekend's series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

He collected another two hits on Thursday night, and has multipe hits in three of his last four games.

Manager Dave Roberts has taken note of Betts' hot streak. While the shortstop's offensive talent is undeniable, the skipper spoke on the minor adjustments his star has made that has led to a monster start to the summer.

“I just think that there’s more intent with him in the batter’s box and a lot less indecisiveness,” Roberts said. “For me, if he can kind of have that proactive approach and aggressive approach, then everything else is going to take care of itself.”

The intent in question can be seen with Betts' plate discipline this season. Though it is never something that has been a detriment to his game, the shortstop has taken yet another step up in the box this season.

Both his chase percentage of pitches outside of the strike zone and his swing-and-miss percentage rank him in the 96th percentile in MLB. These figures are up from being in the 88th and 90th percentiles, respectively, last season.

Betts suffered through a career-worst slump last season (as well as a preseason stomach bug, a broken hand and a death in the family among other factors that may have contributed), but ended the season batting .294 in the final two months.

After the 2026 campaign appeared to be more of the same with a .194 batting average and missing a little over a month of action nursing an oblique injury, Betts did what superstars do when they aren't producing at a familiar level and found his footing once again.

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