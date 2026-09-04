Anthony Molina Could Emerge as Giants Rotation Favorite In 2027

Limping through the season's final month, the San Francisco Giants have struggled to a 58-83 record, good enough for fourth place in the National League West.

Tony Vitello's club has underperformed in several aspects of the game, but pitching has been a particular thorn in the squad's side this season. And that's been compounded by a starting rotation that has been injured, inconsistent, and underdeveloped in 2027.

One recent bright spot on the hill was the performance of the Giants' right-handed starter Anthony Molina on Monday, who looked fantastic against the AL East-leading Atlanta Braves. Ranked as just the organization's 38th-best prospect, he looked like an ace at times in A-Town.

San Francisco Giants pitcher Anthony Molina generated 18 whiffs on 75 pitches on Monday against the Braves. Molina was the No. 38 Giants prospect and was recently called up to make his 3rd career start.



✍️Molina had a 24% swinging-strike rate and a 28% ball rate on Monday.… pic.twitter.com/Zjw03YJqRd — Corbin (@corbin_young21) September 1, 2026

Molina (2-0), who was formerly part of the Braves organization, got the win in his first start of the season, surrendering three runs in five innings and striking out six Braves batters. He mixed in his signature slider alongside a mid-90s heater to set the pace early in the 7-3 victory. Three relievers (Jason Foley, Reiver Sanmartin and Dylan Smith) combined to shut Atlanta out the rest of the way.

Molina on the Mound in 2027

Molina, in his Giants debut | Credit: Neville E. Guard | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vitello was impressed by Molina's performance, especially against one of the NL's best teams. Coming into the contest, Atlanta had one seven straight games. The way Molina handled their lineup, it had the San Francisco skipper sounding as if he envisions him as a starter.

“I think the door is open for some of the guys that we have in the organization that are teetering on, ‘Is this guy going to be a starter or not?’" Vitello stated, according to Field Level Media. "The opportunity is there more than ever.”

Molina definitely has the arm and the arsenal to work as a regular rotation member, but he must prove that he can accrue the innings necessary, especially over the long haul of a grueling season. Look for Vitello and his staff to try to stretch him out over a couple of final starts over the last few weeks.

His journey to the Giants had a few stops before he finally landed by the Bay. He's been in pro baseball since 2018 and played with three different organizations before landing with the Giants.

With that kind of background story, it will be interesting to see what the next chapter in Molina's story will reveal. Has he found a home with the Giants and in the rotation? Many answers will be revealed as the season comes to a close.