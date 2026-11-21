After being DFA'd earlier this week, as three prospects were added to the 40-man roster as Rule 5 draft protections, Christian Koss has a new team. The Giants agreed to send the infielder to Tampa Bay in return for a minor-league pitcher.

Koss was a fan favorite in San Francisco, but his below-average bat and lack of power, plus the infield depth on the roster, made it an easy decision for the Giants to let him go. Koss hit just .237 with single-digit home runs off the bench in two seasons. While his glove is valuable around the infield, Marcelo Mayer, Casey Schmitt, Jonah Cox, and Jesus Rodriguez provide more offense for a Giants team that desperately needs it.

Christian Koss is heading to Tampa Bay after being DFA'd Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rays, coming off a World Series appearance, know what they're getting in Koss. So, what are the Giants getting in return?

Cole Stokes, a college pitcher who was drafted a few months ago in the 12th round, is heading to San Francisco. Stokes is an interesting case for a Giants farm system that has talented pitching options at all levels of the minors. At Florida State, Buster Posey's alma mater, Stokes had a 5.60 ERA in 17.2 innings with 25 strikeouts and 20 walks. The numbers don't look great, but there's a reason the Giants traded for him.

Cole Stokes. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Good

His sophomore season at Florida State is a reason for the Giants to be excited. In 20.1 innings, Stokes had a 3.54 ERA with 16 walks and 39 strikeouts. The strikeout numbers alone will have San Francisco salivating, as Stokes could feature at the back of the bullpen when he's ready and punch a whole lot of tickets.

At 6-6, Stokes also has exciting velocity. His fastball sits at 95-97 with arm-side run, along with an impeccable slider that got him a lot of outs for the Seminoles. There are negatives in his game, but with work in the minors, the underlying numbers could do wonders for the Giants bullpen.

Cole Stokes held his velocity at 95-97 MPH as he extended his pitch count above 50. FB takes off to the arm-side. Pairs well with his plus, plus slider. Can't recall a better RH slider in recent years at FSU, reminds me of Crowell from the left. On a string whenever he wants. pic.twitter.com/7xHTWA6LYB — Brett Nevitt (@brettpn) February 7, 2026

The Bad

Walks. Walks. Walks. As a team, the Giants were one of the worst staffs in baseball at allowing free passes. Stokes doesn't solve that problem. His walks per nine in college sat at 8.7, with his worst season coming as a freshman at Oregon, where he walked 10 guys in eight innings. Relievers with Stokes's profile have success in the big leagues; they'll walk a guy or two and then strike three guys out in a row and get out of the inning. See Camilo Doval. It may be effective, but it's not always sustainable so the minor league coaching staffs are going to have to work on Stokes' control.

Trading with the Rays is also usually not a good idea. They have a good track record of turning average players into stars, so we might see Christian Koss in the 2027 All-Star Game.

Cole Stokes is still years away. His height, velocity, and eye-popping strikeout numbers are reasons for the Giants to be excited. The walk numbers are a concern, but with a focus on control, Cole Stokes could be a valuable member of the Giants bullpen in the next few seasons.