The deadline to protect non-rostered players from the Rule 5 draft has passed, and the Giants have added three players to the 40-man roster to avoid losing them to other teams. While many teams are operating as though a Rule 5 draft won't happen due to the impending lockout, San Francisco didn't want to risk a Spencer Miles situation happening again.

The three players the Giants decided to protect are all pitchers. Henry Lalane, the biggest prospect the team received from the Yankees in the Heliot Ramos trade, was the centerpiece of the additions, alongside Marty Gair and Josh Bostick.

A player selected in the Rule 5 draft must remain on the selecting team's Major League roster for the entire season, so while these players probably won't feature at Oracle Park in 2027, there's a reason the Giants chose to protect them.

Henry Lalane

Lalane is the player with the most upside to appear in the big leagues next season and is why Buster Posey sought him out in the Ramos deal. A 6-7 left-hander, Lalane features a mid-90s fastball that gets up to 98, along with a changeup and sweeper. While the velocity isn't mind-blowing, Lalane has control of the strike zone with all three of his pitches, which showed in his 3.86 ERA across High-A with the Yankees and Giants.

At just 22, Lalane expects to start the season in Double-A alongside Jackson Flora in Richmond's rotation. With a good showing in limiting walks and hard contact, he could find himself in San Francisco if the big-league team continues to struggle with their rotation and bullpen.

Marty Gair

Gair, acquired in the Luis Arraez trade, could feature at some point in the 2027 Giants bullpen, but there's a lot to work on. He throws hard, sitting in the high 90s and getting up to 102, a profile the Giants would absolutely love in the back of their bullpen. That velocity leads to a lot of strikeouts, but the walks are a major issue. Across 75 innings between the Phillies and Giants, Gair has 124 strikeouts and 63 walks with a 1.49 WHIP.

Like Lalane, if the Giants' pitchers struggle again, Gair and his blazing fastball could find a spot in San Francisco; he just has to find a way to limit the walks.

Josh Bostick

The biggest surprise of the group, Bostick is an interesting case. Across three years in the Giants system, he hasn't pitched above A-ball and has a 4.21 ERA in 231 innings. He also missed all of 2026 with a torn Achilles, so his development is a question mark.

Bostick will most likely start in High-A as he gets his legs back after missing a year, so don't expect him to feature for the big club. While not quite on the level of Lalane or Gair, Bostick is still a solid pitcher and is a name to look out for in the future, but an interesting Rule 5 protection choice nonetheless.

The Losses

While adding to the roster, the Giants had to make some tough decisions on who to DFA so the 40-man wasn't overcrowded. The casualties were Christian Koss and Rowan Wick. Wick isn't that surprising, as the Giants essentially paid him not to pitch for them as he recovered from injury, but he could be a candidate to receive a non-roster invite to spring training.

Koss is interesting. He was a fan favorite in San Francisco and gave them a lot of infield versatility and speed off the bench. His bat and his spot on the team are the reason the Giants felt comfortable letting him go.

Koss hit just .239 across two years for the Giants, and while he was a decent glove in the infield, Marcelo Mayer, Casey Schmitt, Jesus Rodriguez, and Jonah Cox all provide the same defensive versatility for Tony Vitello, while being much more capable with the bat.

The 40-man roster decisions won't affect the Giants on Opening Day, but the players they added are interesting and should be followed closely as they may force their way to San Francisco.