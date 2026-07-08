Biggest Need the Giants Must Address in MLB Draft

For the first time since 2018, the San Francisco Giants are picking in the top five of the MLB draft. Thanks to some lottery luck, the Giants were awarded the No. 4 overall pick in this year's draft, a privilege the team must take advantage of.

Sophomore president of baseball operations Buster Posey is in a position where he can truly remake the future of the organization with one amazing pick. That's an awesome spot to be, yet it's also extremely frightening at the same time.

There are a lot of ways the Giants could approach this upcoming draft. They could select the best player available at each pick, opting to load up on as much talent as possible. Or they could choose to address positions of need. Neither strategy is wrong in general, but one is definitely right for the Giants.

If San Francisco, with its 81-81 record last season, had been given the No. 15 overall pick — as it would've if the lottery didn't exist — then the latter approach would probably do the team some good. There are plenty of holes on the big league roster, as well as in the minor leagues, that could be filled if the organization decided to go that route. But with the No. 4 overall selection — as well as No. 29 thanks to the Patrick Bailey trade — the Giants have the luxury of taking some big swings.

But where will those big swings come? Will they be in the infield or the outfield? Or will they come on the mound? Only time will tell, and only Posey and the rest of the front office truly know what's going to happen. For now, it's time to speculate where the Giants will go at No. 4 and beyond.

The Best Player Available Should Be the Priority

Georgia Tech Yellowjackets outfielder Drew Burress. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shortstops are not in short (pun absolutely intended) supply in the Giants' farm system. Josuar Gonzalez, Luis Hernandez, Jhonny Level and Gavin Kilen are the top four prospects in San Francisco's system, and all four are shortstops. According to MLB.com, however, that doesn't mean the team will shy away from going in that direction.

Jacob Lombard, one of the most acclaimed prospects and shortstops in the entire draft, could be headed to the Giants at No. 4. If he's available, there's a high likelihood Posey and company make that selection. But there are other routes — and other positions — the organization could choose.

On the mound, UC Santa Barbara right-hander Jackson Flora could be available. Georgia Tech's Drew Burress could be an option as well. Neither would be a bad pick. In fact, both would be celebrated.

If it sounds like the Giants have a ton of choices, it's because they do. The world is truly their oyster in this situation. With five picks on Day 1 of the draft, San Francisco has so many avenues it can go down. If it wants a pitcher, it can get a pitcher. If it wants an infielder, it can have that, too. The same goes for the outfield.

The Giants just need to select the best player available at No. 4 and go from there. If they do that, this draft has the potential to be a smashing success.