Giants Finally Play the Brand of Baseball They've Been Missing

Sometimes baseball is a funny game that doesn’t make all that much sense.

Major League Baseball players are the best at their craft in the entire world. Blood, sweat and tears have molded them into finely tuned athletes capable of smashing baseballs all over the yard or throwing a pitch 95-plus mph. They exhibit extraordinary feats of athleticism on a daily basis, shocking the world in the process.

Yet, for all that athletic prowess, these players are still prone to reverting to their days of youth baseball.

This was especially true in the San Francisco Giants' 10-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on July 6. At times, the game appeared to be a big-time clash between two big league clubs. At other times, it looked like two rec-league squads suiting up against one another on the backfields of a shoddy public park.

Perhaps that's a little too harsh, but the way the Blue Jays let the Giants take control of this game just screamed Little League. That was obviously bad for Toronto and certainly a great time for San Francisco.

The Giants Forced Toronto Into Costly Mistakes

San Francisco Giants manager Tony Vitello. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heliot Ramos stepped up to the plate to lead off the bottom of the first inning in search of providing the Giants with a little spark. It's no secret that this season has been a disappointment for pretty much everybody in the organization. Everything has gone poorly. But baseball has a way of providing teams and fan bases with brief moments of reprieve. It's one of the best aspects of the game.

Ramos lifted the second pitch of Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman's outing into Triples Alley at Oracle Park. The ball took a fairly routine bounce off the right-field padding, allowing the Blue Jays to quickly get it back into the outfield. Due to the location of the hit and the fact that Ramos has some speed, that really didn't matter all that much. Ramos slid safely into third with a triple.

Except the Blue Jays decided to be a little generous.

Shortstop Andrés Giménez's cutoff throw was, to put it lightly, not good. It got past the third baseman, allowing Ramos to scamper home and give the Giants a 1-0 lead.

HELIOT RAMOS LEADOFF LITTLE LEAGUE HOMER 🫨 pic.twitter.com/AK8xnN7WDl — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 7, 2026

But that wasn't the only instance of the Blue Jays mucking it up.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, with runners on the corners and two outs, the Giants perfectly executed one of the oldest tricks in the book: a steal of second followed by a delayed steal of home.

When Victor Bericoto took off for second base, Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk hurled the ball toward the bag. Bericoto was safe, but that wasn't Toronto's biggest concern. Luis Arraez had started sprinting toward the plate. By the time the Blue Jays realized their mistake, it was too late. Arraez was safe, and the Giants led 3-0.

Giants with the classic Little League play to make it 3-0 over Toronto pic.twitter.com/HzSUjud56r — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 7, 2026

Credit must be given to the Giants for taking advantage of the opportunities presented to them. Ramos' hustle on his triple forced the Blue Jays into a mistake.

The same goes for the excellent baserunning in the fifth inning. While the Blue Jays messed up twice, it was the Giants who made them do it. It's that type of baseball this team has been missing all year.