Ranking the 4 Best MLB Draft Picks in San Francisco Giants History

The San Francisco Giants have a history of finding Hall of Fame career players and building championship teams based off of their decisions during the MLB Draft.

Given that the Giants are one of the most successful teams in the major leagues, they have built their roster by trades and free agency, but they have also made several very successful picks in the MLB Draft.

These selections helped to make some unforgettable Giants history. Here are our picks of the four best draft selections San Francisco has ever made.

1. Buster Posey (5th Overall, 2008)

This wasn’t hard. No player in history has made a greater impact on the Giants than Buster Posey.

Posey was selected fifth overall in the MLB Draft of 2008, and he went on to make the majors just two years later. From that point on, he didn’t look back and started having an immediate impact.

He won the National League Rookie of the Year in 2010 while contributing to the team as they worked their way to the World Series championship.

He just kept accumulating accolades.

Posey won the 2012 National League MVP Award after leading the Giants to their second championship in three seasons.

He was a seven-time All-Star, Gold Glove winner, five-time Silver Slugger, and three-time World Series champion. That’s quite a resume.

He was the foundation of what some call the era of the Giants’ dynasty. At some point in the future, Posey will become a member of the Hall of Fame; it’s really not if, it is more like when. Picking him as the best draft pick for San Francisco was easy.

2. Will Clark (2nd Overall, 1985)

Before the dynasty era of Posey, there was someone affectionately referred to as “The Thrill.”

Will Clark was the face of the organization during the late 1980s. He began playing with the MLB team in 1986 and then spent eight seasons with the organization before he left with the Texas Rangers.

During his time in San Francisco, he established himself as one of the best first basemen in the game.

In his first major league at-bat, Clark hit a home run off of Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan, and this was just a glimpse of the player Clark would become.

During his career in San Francisco, he earned six All-Star selections, won a Gold Glove and two Silver Sluggers while also batting over .300. He was integral in leading the team to its 1989 National League pennant, and even today, Clark is one of the most beloved players in Giant history.

3. Madison Bumgarner (10th Overall, 2007)

When the game was on the line and it mattered, Bumgarner delivered. That is how he is remembered in San Francisco.

He was selected with the 10th overall pick in the 2007 MLB Draft. He developed into one of the greatest postseason pitchers MLB has ever seen.

He won three World Series championships with the Giants, and in doing so, he was also awarded the 2014 National League Championship Series MVP and World Series MVP Awards. He was dominant and everyone saw it.

In Game 7 of the 2014 World Series, Bumgarner etched his name into history that no one will ever forget. He pulled off a five-inning save that was legendary. Five full innings of no-hit baseball under the most stressful conditions possible, and Bumgarner delivered.

During his career, he went 134-124 while posting a 3.47 ERA with 2,070 strikeouts over 2,209.1innings. He was a four-time All-Star as well.

4. Tim Lincecum (10th Overall, 2006)

His nickname should tell you all you need to know about just how good Lincecum was on the mound. “The Freak” was selected as the No. 10 pick in the 2006 MLB Draft, and he lived up to being a first-round draft selection.

Lincecum won back-to-back National League Cy Young Awards in 2008 and 2009. He led the league in strikeouts three times while also establishing the pitching identity that fueled San Francisco’s championship run.

Lincecum suffered some injuries that likely shortened the peak of his career. From degenerative hip conditions, arm issues, and back ailments, Lincecum was plagued, but when he was healthy, he had what was known as violent pitching.

He was a four-time National League All-Star, won three World Series, and threw two no-hitters.

When he was healthy, Lincecum was nearly unhittable and was one of the most exciting players to watch play the game.