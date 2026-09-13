Harrison Bader May Have Already Played His Final Game With SF Giants

Wow. That’s about all one could say when the details surrounding Harrison Bader’s adventures were released. What a disaster.

When the San Francisco Giants signed Bader during the offseason, it was expected that the veteran would come in and help solve one of the team’s biggest problems.

Fast forward through the season, and it is fair to wonder whether Bader will even take the field again in a Giants uniform.

Bader was signed to a two-year $20.5 million contract in January. At the time, San Francisco thought the Gold Glove winner could take over center field and move Jung Hoo Lee to a corner.

Well, there were thoughts, and then there was reality.

Bader’s First Giants Season

San Francisco Giants pinch hitter Harrison Bader Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The number is 30. That’s the number of games Bader played in before things started going awry. First, it was time on the injured list with a left hamstring strain. He came back to the team again in May. Then, on May 30, he was placed back on the IL with plantar fasciitis in his left foot.

Even if you take the injuries away and just look at his performance, it wasn’t impressive. At 32, he was slashing just .170/.198/.358 with five home runs and 14 RBI across 111 plate appearances. Bader has a .709 career OPS but was only producing a .556 for the Giants.

If you try to allow some grace and say that his defense would make up for the shortfall on offense, well, it would be a good thought, but he wasn’t on the field enough to make that claim.

Then, what was already looking like a disappointing signing turned into a disaster.

The Scooter Accident

For a guy who was rehabbing a foot injury, a late-night scooter accident in San Francisco seemed almost unbelievable. But, it was true.

Not only was it a scooter accident, but it affected the same foot.

President of baseball operations Buster Posey soon announced that the Giants would be suspending payment of Bader’s salary while the organization investigated the situation. Of course, it didn’t take long to come to the conclusion that the accident would delay the treatment timeline and Bader’s return to the field.

Ultimately, Bader was put on the 60-day injured list on August 19.

The official MLB injured list shows his return is expected in 2027.

The first season resulted in 30 games. That’s it.

With all that has transpired, will San Francisco want a second year?

Giants Have Options

San Francisco Giants center fielder Drew Gilbert (0) during the game against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bader is under contract for next season, so that complicates the situation. San Francisco can’t just walk away.

The circumstances on the team have changed, though, since they first signed him.

Drew Gilbert has been getting a lot of MLB experience, and Jonah Cox has stepped up, looking like a true option given his speed and defense.

Gilbert has been seen in more than 80 games so far this season, while Cox found his way up to the majors a little later in the year. Both of these youngsters are proving that they could be a factor in San Francisco’s 2027 roster.

Both Gilbert and Cox will come into camp competing for an everyday spot, and both are capable of playing center field.

While having this depth doesn’t change the contractual obligations to Bader, it does give the team some options.

Bader was supposed to stabilize the outfield. Instead, he struggled, only played in 30 games, suffered multiple injuries and then made bad decisions that further delayed his return.

With the Giants 2026 season already decided, the focus has moved to 2027 and Bader’s future is one of the more interesting decisions to be made.

There is a strong possibility that San Francisco fans have seen the last of Bader.