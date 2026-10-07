3 Trade Targets Who Could Solve the Giants' Biggest Problem

The San Francisco Giants need more dependable starting pitching before they can build a credible plan for 2027. Improving the bullpen matters, but relievers inherit a heavier workload when the rotation cannot consistently cover innings.

Our ranking of the Giants' biggest offseason needs puts the rotation first. Logan Webb and Landen Roupp provide a foundation, while Adrian Houser remains under contract. Injuries to younger starters leave San Francisco needing both an established addition and usable depth.

These three proposed targets address that shortage at different levels. The acquisition costs below are estimates based on performance, control and roster fit.

Detmers Offers the Strongest Combination of Performance and Control

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reid Detmers, Los Angeles Angels: Detmers posted a 3.36 ERA with 211 strikeouts over 185 innings in 2026. His ability to miss bats and handle 32 starts makes him the strongest fit on this list.

He remains under club control through 2028. MLB Trade Rumors' arbitration projections, republished by Yardbarker, put his 2027 salary at $7.5 million. That creates an opportunity to improve the rotation without adding a lengthy free-agent commitment.

The Angels have already demonstrated a willingness to exchange established players for younger talent. Their Jose Soriano trade brought back three prospects, led by Arjun Nimmala. Detmers could serve the same purpose if Los Angeles favors a longer rebuilding timeline, although keeping or extending him remains reasonable.

I would expect a package led by a top-100-caliber prospect, plus additional meaningful talent. The Soriano return provides a useful benchmark for that estimate. Detmers requires a substantial investment, but two years of a productive starter could justify it. San Francisco should establish a firm prospect limit before negotiating.

Wacha and Ober Require Different Kinds of Offers

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Michael Wacha. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michael Wacha, Kansas City Royals: Wacha finished 2026 with a 3.32 ERA over 200.2 innings. He is owed $14 million in 2027, with a $14 million club option for 2028.

That workload directly addresses the Giants' need. Wacha would give them another starter capable of carrying a substantial share of the schedule while younger pitchers develop.

Kansas City retained Wacha for its 2027 contention plans and sought Major League talent in trade discussions. Rotation injuries complicate a deal. A prospect-only proposal would struggle to address the Royals' immediate needs.

After a 69-win season, the plausible opening is a deal that improves Kansas City's lineup while providing pitching coverage. My expected cost would be a controllable Major League hitter, potentially with a pitching prospect added. The Giants must weigh the resulting lineup hole against Wacha's value, especially because he turns 36 next season. He belongs on the inquiry list, with a higher availability hurdle than Ober.

Minnesota Twins pitcher Bailey Ober. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bailey Ober, Minnesota Twins: Ober recorded a 4.47 ERA over 131 innings in 2026. He fits as a back-of-the-rotation addition whose acquisition should preserve resources for another established starter.

Ober finished healthy and has one year of control, with younger starters competing for Minnesota's rotation spots. MLB Trade Rumors projects a $6.9 million arbitration salary for 2027. Minnesota has a practical reason to turn that commitment into younger talent.

I would expect a prospect from the middle of San Francisco's organizational rankings, perhaps with a secondary piece. One remaining season and uneven recent production should keep his trade cost below Detmers'.

Ober's 2026 elbow inflammation and reduced strikeout production require scrutiny. He is a supplemental option, and his medical review must support regular starts.

Detmers deserves the first serious inquiry, Wacha an exploratory conversation, and Ober consideration at a modest price. A successful Giants offseason pairs an established rotation upgrade with sufficient depth. The trade market can help produce that combination if Posey matches each player's expected contribution to the talent and salary required.