Five Giants Prospects Who Could Make an Impact in 2027

The San Francisco Giants have been willing to spend a lot of money to build a winning baseball team, but now it is time for their farm system to start producing players who can contribute at the MLB level.

The Giants have several young players who will likely see playing time in 2027 after the team's disappointing 2026 season. A few of these young players are still developing in the minor leagues, and some are very close to securing a spot as a regular member of the Giants' major league roster.

President of baseball operations Buster Posey faces several tough choices as the Giants lack depth in the starting rotation, bullpen, and outfield. Although the Giants can use free agency to address these areas, the organization also has top prospects that need further evaluation.

Jackson Flora, RHP

San Francisco Giants Jackson Flora meets with the media before the Giants take on the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Jackson Flora is relatively new to the Giants organization, he is already giving their fans something to get excited about.

San Francisco chose the right-handed pitcher with their fourth selection in the 2026 Major League Baseball Draft. They hoped he would eventually become a key member of the team's starting rotation. Flora made a positive first impression, striking out 10 batters while giving up only one hit over five scoreless innings in his first three games as a professional.

He reached Double-A Richmond before the end of the year, which shows how much the organization values him.

The Giants can't bring up Flora just because they are short on pitching. But as long as he can handle advanced hitters, there is a chance he may get called up to the big leagues at some point during the second half of the season.

Bo Davidson, OF

San Francisco Giants right fielder Bo Davidson. Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants have been looking for an outfielder who can consistently produce, and Bo Davidson may be the solution.

Davidson was a free agent when he first signed with the team and has since become one of the team's top prospects. He has good athletic abilities, can play the outfield, and is a young player that the team wants to develop.

Davidson's potential is what makes him such an intriguing prospect. He has a chance at a starting job with the Giants, as they do not currently have all three outfield spots filled. A successful year in the minor leagues will give him a better chance of getting that shot.

The need for Davidson to demonstrate consistent performance against superior pitchers remains; however, the possibility of moving closer to San Francisco exists in 2027.

Gavin Kilen, INF

Tennessee's Gavin Kilen. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Gavin Kilen may be one of the most interesting position players in the San Francisco Giants' minor league system.

Kilen's first year of pro ball, after being drafted by the Giants as their top pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, demonstrated why he was selected. He hit. 286 with 11 HRs and an.812 OPS during 111 games split across two levels – High-A Eugene and Double-A Richmond.

Kilen doesn't have to hit 30 homers to make a difference. What he can do well is put the ball in play and give his team some quality at-bats.

The Giants will face some issues at second base with potential candidates including Marcelo Mayer and Casey Schmitt. Kilen may not be ready to step into the role right away, but if he keeps performing well in the minors, it will be hard for the team to pass on him.

Parks Harber, 3B/OF

San Francisco Giants third baseman Parks Harber. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harber may have a better chance of contributing to the Giants than many of their most promising young players.

Harber was acquired by San Francisco from the New York Yankees in the 2025 Camilo Doval trade, and although he had a hamstring issue for most of the 2026 season, he continued to improve.

Harber had a.284 batting average, hit 12 home runs, and posted an.879 OPS in 66 games at Double-A Richmond. Harber then moved up to Triple-A Sacramento and added six more home runs in 54 games with the River Cats.

The greatest question about Harber is where he will be positioned. Since Matt Chapman is at third base, Harber may find the most success playing in the corner outfield.

If Harber continues to produce at the plate, the Giants may need to find a place for him on their roster.

Matt Wilkinson, LHP

San Francisco Giants pitcher Matt Wilkinson. Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unlike the other players on this list, Matt Wilkinson made his debut as a pitcher in the big leagues.

The left-handed pitcher played in eight games for San Francisco in 2026, started six of them, and posted a 3.58 earned run average (ERA) over 27 2/3 innings.

Wilkinson's numbers are a good sign, but there is always room to grow. He gave up 5 homers in his short time with the team, and if he can't get better control of his pitches, this will likely be a larger problem down the road.

With the Giants needing more pitching depth, Wilkinson will likely get the chance to compete for a starting role in the rotation at spring training. If he does not win the starting job, he may still contribute useful innings if injuries or poor performance create vacancies.

The Giants Need Their Young Players to Step Up

The Giants won't be able to address all of the weaknesses in their roster through trade or free-agent signings. Therefore, they will need several young players to become reliable members of the team.