Giants Are Struggling, But MLB Just Revealed a Major Reason for Hope

The San Francisco Giants have struggled at the Major League level this season, but MLB Pipeline has given the organization an important reason for optimism.

The Giants now rank fifth in MLB’s farm system rankings, marking a major improvement for an organization that ranked 28th in the 2025 preseason.

San Francisco made one of the biggest jumps in the latest rankings, moving from No. 19 in the 2026 preseason rankings to No. 5. The 14-spot jump is one shy of the biggest ever.

The Giants also moved up 14 spots from their previous ranking. According to MLB Pipeline, no organization has made such a dramatic improvement in such a short period while also rising from No. 28 in the 2025 preseason rankings to No. 5 now.

The rise marks the best ranking in Giants history since MLB Pipeline began its farm system rankings in 2015. San Francisco previously reached No. 8 in the 2021 midseason rankings.

The Dodgers currently lead the rankings, followed by the Rays, Brewers, Cardinals and Giants. Los Angeles moved back to No. 1 after placing second in the preseason rankings. The Dodgers have four prospects among MLB Pipeline's top 25, including Josue De Paula, Mike Sirota, Eduardo Quintero and Emil Morales.

San Francisco Giants players. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A group of young players has driven the rapid rise for San Francisco. International prospects Josuar Gonzalez and Luis Hernández have emerged as important pieces, while the Giants have added more pitching talent through the Draft and trades.

Gonzalez ranks No. 17 among MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospects, while Hernández ranks No. 27. Jackson Flora, the Giants' first-round pick, ranks No. 31. Jhonny Level sits at No. 47, and Ramon Marquez ranks No. 100.

The Giants also strengthened their pitching depth during the summer. They spent $14.6 million on three Draft pitchers: Jackson Flora, Carson Bolemon and Kaden Waechter. The organization also added Marquez, Henry Lalane and Miguel Mendez in July.

That added balance has helped transform the farm system. Before the season, San Francisco stood out mainly because of its collection of young hitters. Gonzalez, Hernández and Level gave the organization several highly regarded infield prospects, while Bryce Eldridge and Gavin Kilen represented recent first-round selections who have since graduated from prospect status.

The Giants also developed talent through other avenues, including the over-slot signing of Dakota Jordan and the discovery of undrafted free agent Bo Davidson.

San Francisco still faces plenty of problems at the Major League level, but the farm system now gives the organization a much stronger foundation. With young hitters and pitchers rising together, the Giants have created a promising pipeline for the future, giving the organization another reason for optimism despite its struggles at the Major League level.