Giants Complete Massive Roster Overhaul With 11 Players Losing 40-Man Spots

The San Francisco Giants front office staff have had their hands full the last few days trying to get their 40-man roster trimmed down so that they could transfer the 60-day injured back.

They may not be finished yet, either. With the looming Rule 5 Draft deadline coming on November 17, there are likelymore moves to be made.

Monday at 5 p.m. ET was the deadline to reinstate players from the 60-day injured list. The Giants got busy and announced another round of transactions.

That ended with five players being claimed by other organizations, two being outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento, and another being placed on unconditional release waivers.

All of this was necessary due to San Francisco finishing the 2026 season with one of the largest injured lists in all ofMajor League Baseball.

Giants Lose 5 Players Through Waiver Claims

San Francisco Giants third baseman Shay Whitcomb Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Monday’s news was full of players who were being claimed by other teams.

Right-handed pitcher Jose Butto claimed by Texas Rangers

claimed by Texas Rangers Right-handed pitcher Duncan Davitt claimed by Cincinnati Reds

Infielder Brett Harris claimed by Philadelphia Phillies

Infielder Shay Whitcomb claimed by Philadelphia Phillies

Catcher Zach Morgan claimed by Baltimore Orioles

While those five will be moving on to different opportunities, the Giants were able to hold on to some of their others.

San Francisco announced that right-handed pitcher Joel Kuhnel and left-hander Seth Lonsway cleared waivers and were outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento.

Right-hander Tristan Beck was placed on unconditional release waivers, which was another move intended to work through the crowded roster.

The final move involved left-handed pitcher Reiver Sanmartin who was designated for assignment. That brought the roster to the required 40.

Everyone knew there were going to be a plethora of moves. Some were expected while others came as a surprise. Most of the turnover affected players who were depth options for the team rather than established members of the long-term plan.

Giants Completed Trade With Nationals

San Francisco Giants infielder Nate Furman Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just one day before the deadline, the Giants worked a trade with the Washington Nationals.

San Francisco traded infielder Nate Furman to Washington in exchange for left-handed pitcher Tony Neubeck on Sunday.

Furman debuted for the Giants in 2026 where he appeared in 22 games hitting .125 across 32 at-bats.

His performance at Triple-A Sacramento was much better, where he slashed .293/.377/.414, hit seven home runs and hada .791 OPS over 102 games.

Neubeck comes to the Giants as a developmental pitching prospect. He signed with the Nationals as an undrafted free agent in August. He pitched six scoreless innings in two Single-A appearances.

The Giants also outrighted catcher Andrew Knizner to Triple-A Sacramento after he cleared waivers on Friday.

With Knizner’s removal, Daniel Susac, Drew Cavanaugh and Jesus Rodriguez are left as the catchers on the 40-man roster.

Rowan Wick Situation

Rowan Wick | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Another noteworthy development from Monday was the team declining Rowan Wick’s option for the 2027 season. This does not mean that he will be departing the organization.

He remains on the 40-man roster and is now eligible for salary arbitration. This wasn’t shocking, as the right-hander spent all of 2026 recovering from Tommy John surgery.

By declining the option, San Francisco took a different avenue to determine his salary rather than just automatically ending his tenure with the club.

The moves made before the deadline on Monday certainly do not mean that the roster is settled; in fact, it is probably rather fluid.

As the arbitration tender deadline approaches, free agent options become available, and the organization makes decisions on the future, more moves will be made.

This is just the beginning of what should be a very eventful offseason for the San Francisco Giants, who finished at a very disappointing 65-97.