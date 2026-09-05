Why San Francisco Giants Claimed Joel Kuhnel off Waivers from Brewers

On the surface, what the San Francisco Giants did on Friday felt small.

The Giants announced that they claimed right-handed pitcher Joel Kuhnel was claimed off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers. That was a Major League move, so the Giants needed to create a spot on the 40-man roster.

Instead of designating a player for assignment and exposing him to waivers, the Giants moved catcher Jesus Rodriguez to the 60-day injured list, which ends his season. But it did create a 40-man roster spot — at least until after the World Series ends.

That gives the Giants time to figure out if Kuhnel, a 31-year-old who played his college baseball at UT Arlington, to figure out if Kuhnel is worth keeping long-term.

Why Giants Claimed Joel Kuhnel

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Joel Kuhnel. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kuhnel has pitched for both the Athletics and the Brewers this season and has a 1-3 record with a 4.84 ERA in 35 games. This is the second time he’s made at least 30 appearances in a season. Back in 2022 with Cincinnati, he appeared in 53 games with a 2.3 record and a 6.36 ERA. He had one save and five holds that year.

The right-hander has made 117 MLB appearances since he broke in during the 2019 season with the Reds as he is 5-6 with a 5.58. He hasn’t always been consistently in the Majors. He missed all the 2021 and 2025 seasons. He also made fewer than 10 appearances in 2020, 2023 and 2024.

A shoulder injury kept him out for the 2021 season, and he failed to earn a call-up in the Phillies and Yankees organizations in 2025.

So why have the Giants gambled on a waiver claim? San Francisco does need relief arms, whether it’s at the MLB level or at Triple-A Sacramento. He has not been optioned, per his MLB.com page, so he appears headed to the bullpen. That gives him a month to show San Francisco that he’s worth a 40-man roster spot next spring.

There will be a squeeze. After the World Series, the Giants have only a few days to return their players on the 60-day injured list to the 40-man roster by rule. San Francisco has 15 players on the 60-day IL now. Those players either must be returned to the 40-man roster or be released.

That can impact Kuhnel. It could also impact Rodriguez. The right-handed hitting catcher was acquired last year in the Camilo Doval trade with the New York Yankees. He made his MLB debut earlier this year and slashed .235/.316/.412 with two home runs and eight RBI. San Francisco moved him to the 10-day IL on Aug. 1 with right elbow neuritis.

San Francisco will have some major decisions to make after the season. Kuhnel and Rodriguez just became two of them.